Memes comparing Trump to Hawk Tuah girl go viral after president-elect launches meme coin ahead of inauguration

Memes comparing Donald Trump to Hawk Tuah girl have flooded the internet following the release of "$TRUMP." On January 17, 2025, incoming president Donald Trump launched his own meme coin, causing massive chaos on social media and in the cryptocurrency market.

Previously, Haliey Welch, aka the Hawk Tuah girl, found herself at the center of a crypto coin scandal after launching her coin named "Hawk." The coin quickly hit a $490m market cap shortly after its launch but began to lose over 95% of its value within hours.

This prompted Coffeezilla, a cryptocurrency investigator, to accuse her of scamming investors with "pump and dump," as reported by BBC on December 6, 2024. Meanwhile, after Trump released his coin, memes filled the internet with netizens drawing comparisons. One user tweeted on X:

"BREAKING: Donald Trump has nominated the Hawk Tuah Girl to be his secretary of finance and lubrication."

"Hawk Tuah girl rugged us! President of the f*cking United States of America Donald J Trump - 'Hold my beer...'," another netizen tweeted.

"Hawk Tuah girl walked so that Trump could run," mentioned a netizen.

Several other memes were found on the social media platforms.

Memes about the meme coins (Photo via @QcPicsou23/X)

Memes about the meme coin (Photo via @TweetiepieHawly/X)

Memes about the meme coins (Photo via @Jackson61689330/X)

Why are netizens comparing Hawk Tuah Girl's meme coin scandal to Donald Trump's $TRUMP coin?

While Trump launched his meme coin, several netizens recalled the meme coin scandal involving the Hawk Tuah girl. Similar to Trump's meme coin, the $Hawk gained massive hype initially, but shortly after, its value began to decline significantly.

Although Haliey Welch was accused of "pump & dump," she denied the allegations. According to BBC reports, this tactic involves the creators of a meme coin creating immense hype before selling it for profit. The outlet further reported that Welch had distributed some tokens free of cost to certain fans prior to the official launch.

After reaching a soaring market cap of around $490 million, the value plummeted to only $60 million in just 20 minutes. Coffeezilla, aka Stephen Findeisen, spoke about Welch's coin, stating:

"Unfortunately with situations like this, they're not targeting crypto bros, they're mostly targeting actual fans who have never been involved in the crypto space before."

Initially, Welch did not address the situation but later took to X to reveal that she was cooperating with the legal team.

Expand Tweet

The hype surrounding $TRUMP has also sparked concerns among netizens, some of whom initially thought the news was fake. Others speculated that Trump might execute a rug pull. However, many Trump supporters expressed excitement about the coin launched on the Solana network.

As reported by Axios on January 18, 2025, Donald Trump's meme coin had already become worth over $25 billion overnight.

