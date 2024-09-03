Mia Farrow’s relationship with Woody Allen explored as actress says she would not comment “if an actor decides to work with him”

On September 1, 2024, Mia Farrow, the 79-year-old actress and activist, discussed her views on her former partner, Woody Allen, and the actors who work with him during an interview on CBS Sunday Morning. Farrow and Allen had a rocky relationship from 1980 to 1992, during which she appeared in 13 of his films.

Journalist Seth Doane probed Mia Farrow if she could distinguish between the world of film and the personal issues lurking underneath. Mia responded, saying, “Oh yeah, yeah.”

“I completely understand if an actor decides to work with him. I'm not one who'd say, 'Oh, they shouldn't.' "

The ups and downs between Mia Farrow and Woody Allen

Mia Farrow and Woody Allen started seeing each other in the late 70s, going on to date until the early 90s. The two made several hits together, such as Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985), and Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989).

Mia Farrow and Allen's relationship was blown to bits when the former found explicit photos of her adopted daughter from a previous marriage, Soon-Yi Previn, in Allen's home. Previn was 21 at the time, and she later went on to marry Allen. On the other hand, their other daughter, Dylan Farrow, also accused Allen of molesting her when she was a mere 7 years old. Allen denied the accusations and was never formally charged.

Hollywood divided; some in favor, some against the Blue Jasmine director

Not long after the allegations surfaced, Hollywood was divided. Giants such as Kate Winslet, Colin Firth, and Drew Barrymore made it known that they would never work with him again. Winslet claimed it was "disgraceful," and Gerwig told a New York Times op-ed in 2018,

“If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again. Dylan Farrow’s two different pieces made me realize that I increased another woman’s pain, and I was heartbroken by that realization.”

Regardless of the outcry, there have been a few who still support the defamed actor-director, such as comedian Bill Maher, who claims he "flat-out" believes Allen's innocence. “I don’t think he committed that crime.” He then took jabs at the actors who won't work with him anymore, saying to Katie Couric on the Club Random podcast,

“All these actors who won’t work with him anymore, some of them made movies with him [and have said] ‘I regret doing that’—what a bunch of pus***s. First of all, it’s a very improbable crime that they’re accusing him of. Plainly, the other party had motivation and [was] vindictive.”

Mia Farrow has spoken about it herself, when in the 2021 HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow, she dubbed the relationship "the greatest regret of my life."

"That's the great regret of my life, that I wasn't perceptive enough. It's my fault. I brought this guy into my family. There's nothing I can do to take that away."

In response to the documentary, Allen and Soon-Yi released a statement in February 2021. They claimed the documentary was not the truth, and was the product of a scheme with the Farrows in propagating "falsehoods." They also cited that they'd been exonerated by several investigative agencies, and there was no conclusive evidence found about the abuse Dylan Farrow allegedly faced. They also dubbed the documentary a "shoddy piece."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback