Michael Bolton Net Worth: Fortune explored as singer reveals he is recovering from brain tumor surgery

American singer Michael Bolton shared a post on Instagram on January 6, in which he revealed that he had been diagnosed with a brain tumor late last year, leading to immediate surgery. He further mentioned that currently, he is recovering from brain tumor surgery.

Michael Bolton mentioned in his post,

"I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges. Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success."

Moreover, he also expressed gratitude for his medical team. Bolton conveyed that the surgery was successful, and he is currently recuperating at home with the unwavering support of his family. The unexpected health challenge has compelled him to take a "temporary break" from his upcoming tour, originally scheduled to kick off in February with performances in the US, UK, Canada, and Switzerland.

For those unaware, Michael Bolton is known for hits like How Am I Supposed to Live Without You and When a Man Loves a Woman. He is an iconic figure in the music industry, having sold over 75 million records throughout his career. Through his singing career, Bolton accumulated wealth, and as per celebritynetworth.com, he has a net worth of $80 million.

As per reports, Michael Bolton managed to amass a net worth of $80 million through his singing career that spans several decades. He started his career in music as a hard rock and heavy metal vocalist under his family name, Bolotin. He later adopted the name Bolton and shifted his focus to songwriting. Bolton's breakthrough came with the 1983 hit How Am I Supposed to Live Without You, written for Laura Branigan.

In the late '80s and early '90s, he peaked his career as an easy-listening singer with chart-topping hits like Sittin' On the Dock of the Bay and When a Man Loves a Woman, earning him a Grammy Award in 1991.

Fans await for an update on when Michael Bolton will return to the stage

As the news of his recovery from a brain tumor came to light, internet users started reacting to it. Several fans eagerly await updates on when he will return to the stage. The singer had to cancel a recent gig due to an unspecified ailment, adding uncertainty to the duration of his hiatus.

Initially set to commence on February 1 in Florida, the tour had plans to span various countries, culminating in a farewell engagement in Connecticut on December 22.