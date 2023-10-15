Michael Caine announces retirement from acting at the age of 90

Michael Caine, a veteran of British cinema, officially announced his retirement from acting at the age of 90 on Saturday, October 14. The news came to light during an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today show, marking the end of an era for the actor who has graced the silver screen for several decades.

“I keep saying I’m going to retire. Well, I am now...I’ve figured, I’ve had a picture where I’ve played the lead and had incredible reviews … What am I going to do that will beat this?” he said.

Caine was last seen in the film The Great Escaper, where he portrayed a World War II veteran who escaped from his care home to join fellow veterans and commemorate their fallen comrades.

The film, released on October 6, 2023, received incredible reviews, making it a fitting farewell for the actor.

Exploring the remarkable cinematic journey of Michael Caine

During his retirement announcement, Michael Caine also spoke about aging and the film industry. He stated that he would now be cast only as a 90-year-old man, or maybe an 85-year-old man, and not as a lead character as he said:

"They're not going to be the lead. You don't have leading men at 90, you're going to have young handsome boys and girls. So I thought, I might as well leave with all this."

Michael Caine had a fantastic career and rose to fame in the 1960s as he starred in iconic films like Zulu and The Italian Job. His talent was also recognized at several award ceremonies. He has won two Academy Awards, one BAFTA, three Golden Globes, and three SAG Awards throughout his career.

He also worked with Christopher Nolan and his films like Inception and Interstellar were hailed by fans and critics alike. Queen Elizabeth II also knighted him in 2000, and this added to his long list of achievements.

Caine believes he has lived the "best possible life"

Michael Caine in The Prestige (2006) (Image via IMDb)

Caine had earlier dropped hints about retiring. Last year, he revealed he took a two-year break because of a spine issue that affected his legs. In a recent interview with The Telegraph published on October 6, 2023, Michael stated that he was "sort of" retired. Hints like these made his official retirement announcement less surprising but still very impactful.

The British actor believes he has lived a life he is content with and told the publication:

"I’m 90, and I’ve had the best possible life I could have thought of. The best possible wife and the best possible family."

While he exits Hollywood, fans will be sure to celebrate his cinematic contributions for many years to come.