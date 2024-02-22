Mick Jones net worth: Foreigner's guitarist's fortune explored amid Parkinson's diagnosis

Mick Jones, the founder of Foreigner, has disclosed that a recent diagnosis is the reason for his continued absences from the band's farewell tour, which started in 2022. According to USA Today, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, Jones stated in a statement:

“Several years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. I want everyone to know that I am doing alright. However, I’ve always liked to be at my best when performing onstage, and sadly, at present, I find that a bit difficult.”

As per the same source, Jones further added:

"Parkinson’s is a daily struggle; the important thing is to persevere and remind myself of the wonderful career I’ve had in music. I thank all the fans who have supported Foreigner throughout the years and continue to attend our concerts — I want you to know I appreciate your support; it always means so very much to me, but especially so at this point in my life."

Mick Jones is a musician, record producer, and composer with a $25 million fortune. However, Jones is most known for being a member of the rock group Foreigner, which he co-founded in 1976.

Mick Jones had multiple income sources

Jones founded the Foreigner band (Image via Instagram/@themickjones)

Mick Jones, the renowned guitarist and mastermind of Foreigner, has had an incredible career in the rock industry. Given his extraordinary talent and accomplishments in the industry, his worth and income make sense.

Mick Jones was born in London, England on December 27, 1944. His credits as an actor and composer include Pacific Rim: Uprising (2018), Eternals (2021), and Spaceballs (1987).

Nonetheless, Jones, who is said to have a worth of $25 million, is most recognized for his part in the formation of the rock group Foreigner in 1976. Mick Jones pursued a wide range of activities that increased his wealth. His remarkable wealth is evidence of his longevity and success in the music business.

He also joined the British instrumental rock group Nero and the Gladiators at the beginning of the 1960s, marking the beginning of his early musical career. He then gradually developed his guitar technique, which helped him succeed in the future.

Furthermore, Entry of the Gladiators and In the Hall of the Mountain King are the rock band's two modest singles in the United Kingdom.

Hit songs like Feels Like the First Time, Cold as Ice, Hot Blooded, Double Vision, and I Want to Know What Love Is are among the tunes he and the band recorded. In addition to Foreigner, Jones has produced albums for Billy Joel, Van Halen, and Bad Company.

Billy Joel's 1989 album Storm Front, Bad Company's 1986 album Fame and Fortune, and Van Halen's 1986 album 5150 all have production credits to his name. Tina Arena and Ben E. King's albums are also produced by Jones.

Furthermore, Jones or his team has not said anything further regarding the same.

