Mike Majlak slams Trisha Paytas over tweet about his pros/cons list; gets called out by Twitter

On May 18th, YouTubers Trisha Paytas and Mike Majlak got into a full-blown Twitter war following her response to the latter's pros and cons list regarding ex-girlfriend Lana Rhoades.

After their final breakup, the pornographic actor posted a TikTok with screenshots of messages from Mike Majlak reflecting on their on-again, off-again relationship through a pros and cons list.

The list detailed things Mike found good and bad about their relationship, including "chewing with mouth fully open making slop noises." Many, including Lana, found it atrocious and began attacking the podcast host.

Mike Majlak also received heavy backlash in the form of comments from Trisha Paytas.

I liked Mike before he showed his 🤡 with the pros /cons list, calling the girl he cheated on Lana with a gremlin, disgusting, ugly. He goes for the low blows which shows his lack of intelligence right there. If he had some wit or tact he could make respected arguments — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) May 19, 2021

Mike Majlak's response to Trisha Paytas

After Trisha tweeted out her thoughts, the YouTuber responded by critiquing her "lack of context" of his and Lana's relationship.

Mike also claimed that the situation was none of Trisha's business and that he knew it was wrong of him to send the list, although it was also not right for Lana to share it publicly.

Mike Majlak gets called out for being a "bully"

Adding fuel to the fire, Trisha Paytas then shared screenshots from her DM's of a conversation with someone who claimed that Mike was a bully.

However, Mike Majlak's response to her backfired when he accused her of "falsifying claims" regarding his previous allegations.

Fans were quick to question the content creator, asking him why he had specified the type of allegations made against him.

Trisha Paytas ended the debate by posting a "palette cleanser" for her followers.

Mike Majlak has already been in the spotlight following his alleged "firing" as the co-host of the Impaulsive podcast, also starring Logan Paul, as well as his inappropriate comments towards Lana Rhoades.

He has yet to make any further comments regarding the situation.