Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 2 gets positive filming updates amidst strikes

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 2 seems to be an exception to the grim scenario that the entertainment industry has been grappling with. The repercussions of the SAG-AFTRA strike has affected numerous productions across the board. Despite it bringing most of Hollywood to a standstill, the latest installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise has some positive updates that promise a brighter outlook for fans and stakeholders alike.

One of the most encouraging pieces of news is that 40% of the movie has already been filmed. This is a significant milestone, especially considering that the production was halted in July 2023 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The film, which started its principal photography in March 2022, has managed to secure a substantial amount of footage, thereby ensuring a possible summer 2024 release. The tentative release date is set for June 28, 2024, and given the progress, it seems increasingly likely that the film will meet this target.

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 2: The star-studded cast remains

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - 7 (Image via Paramount Pictures)

The cast of Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 2 is another reason for optimism. In addition to Tom Cruise, the film will see the return of franchise regulars like Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, and Pom Klementieff. Additionally, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, and Holt McCallany are set to join the ensemble, adding fresh faces to the already stellar lineup.

The film's production has been nothing short of spectacular. Beginning in the UK, the crew moved to Italy to film scenes aboard the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier. Tom Cruise, reprising his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, has been spotted performing various aerial stunts, including riding upside down on the wing of an airplane.

This level of commitment and spectacle is what fans have come to expect from the franchise, and it appears that Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 2 will not disappoint.

What will Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 2 be about?

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One stills (Image via Paramount)

The studio hasn't released an official plot summary yet. Ethan Hunt will most likely continue his search for The Entity in the Dead Reckoning Part Two. The mission will perhaps be complicated by global governments and other groups interfering.

Furthermore, Ethan will also likely seek revenge against Gabriel. This is on account of the latter having killed two people close to him. The finale promises to be epic. Old friends may return, and new enemies could appear.

The movie has managed to navigate through the choppy waters of industry strikes and production halts to bring some positive news to fans. With a significant portion already filmed and a star-studded cast that promises excellent performances, the latest Mission: Impossible installment is setting itself up for success.