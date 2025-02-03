"Mom said copy and paste" - Netizens react to Doechii and her mother's resemblance as they attend the 2025 Grammys

Rapper Doechii took home the award for Best Rap Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards held on Sunday, February 2, 2025. The singer's mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal beat J. Cole, Common & Pete Rock, Eminem, and Future & Metro Boomin's projects for the win.

The first-time nominee and performer stunned in a white shirt, tie, and form-fitting grey gown by Thom Browne. Doechii's mother, donning a monochrome black outfit, accompanied her during the ceremony.

As photos from the red carpet began circulating, fans were quick to point out the striking similarities between the mother and daughter. One wrote:

"Doechii’s mom said copy and paste they’re so pretty #Grammys."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @FemaleRapRoom)

More comments on X read:

"i didn't know they look so alike omg QUEENS," another wrote.

"I ain't gone say all that but her Mom is beautiful," a user stated.

Others joked that the What It Is artist stole her mother's face.

"Fan of Doechii, but I don’t condone churren stealin’ they momma’s whole face" one quipped

"Which one is the mom?" another questioned.

"Stole her whole face," a person joked.

"I need to thank my beautiful mother for coaching me"—Doechii thanked her mother while accepting her Grammy

Doechii is the third woman to have won the Best Rap Album honor since the Grammys introduced the category, after Lauryn Hill (1997 as part of Fugees) and Cardi B (2019). During her acceptance speech, the teary-eyed singer stated:

"I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape. I bared my life," adding, "I went through so much. I dedicated myself to sobriety, and God told me that I would be rewarded and that he would show me just how good it can get. And I have to thank God."

Alligator Bites Never Heal is the rapper's third mixtape, which came out in August 2024. It featured singles Nissan Altima, Boom Bap, and Denial Is a River. The project received commercial and critical success, charting at the ninth spot on US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and 33rd on Billboard 200.

The singer walked on stage, holding hands with her mother, to receive the award.

"I need to thank my beautiful mother for coaching me," Doechii said, before thanking her fans and her label TDE.

She also shared words of inspiration for Black women, saying, "You can do it. Anything is possible," adding:

"Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you that tell you that you can’t be here, that you’re too dark or that you’re not smart enough, or that you’re too dramatic or you’re too loud. You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are."

In addition to the Best Rap Album, Doecii received 2025 Grammy nominations for Best Rap Performance (for the single Nissan Altima) and Best New Artist. The rapper also performed Denial Is a River and Catfish during the ceremony.

The 2025 Grammys were held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. They can be streamed via CBS and Paramount+.

