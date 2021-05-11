MrBeast Burger launched in 5 locations across the UK, and Dream fans can’t contain their excitement

Well-known philanthropist and YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has announced that his fast-food chain “Mr Beast Burger” will be available in 5 new locations in London, UK.

After his announcement, MrBeast called out a few UK-based YouTubers, such as Tommyinnit, GeorgeNotFound and KSI, in a tweet and asked them about their opinions on the news.

Hey @tommyinnit tell me what you think!@GeorgeNotFound I opened these just for u@KSI I know ur training to be a boxing boi but one bite wouldn’t hurt — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 10, 2021

The tweet received some interesting responses, but everyone's main focus was on TommyInnit's reaction.

Tommyinnit's responds to MrBeast's announcement, Twitter reacts

can you send me a dream burger for free please jimmy — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) May 10, 2021

Tommyinnit's responded to the announcement by asking MrBeast if he could send him the famed Dream Burger.

The burger, which was announced on April 27th, was inspired by content creator Dream and is made up of a double smash patty, lettuce, mayo, American cheese, double pickles, extra bacon and smashed avocado.

The Twitter community added several comments underneath his response, asking MrBeast to send them the burger too.

Dream has accumulated a vast fan following over the last few years. His collaboration with MrBeast on the Dream Burger is bound to further increase his popularity.

The duo's fans in the UK are immensely excited about MrBeast's recent announcement and will likely try to get their hands on the Dream Burger as fast as they can.

They have taken to Twitter to react to the announcement in a variety of ways, ranging from pure elation to humor. Here are some of the best reactions to the announcement:

i didnt give my dream burger review earlier so here it is:



it is really good and is one of the best burgers i have eaten in a long time!!!! it didnt come in a cool box/with a sticker and i had to go to a sketchy place lol to get it but it was all worth it :D pic.twitter.com/bvWryD9N3L — azara | 20 DAYS (@madasazar) May 11, 2021

If you see this please retweet! I need the Dream Burger before it’s too late!!! — Maddie (@madnootfound) May 11, 2021

Finally got some Beast burgers. I got the Dream Burger, and Beast Style fries @MrBeast pic.twitter.com/97rXNqKNfX — teagan trim (@thegame13012768) May 11, 2021

i reeeealllly wanna try that dream burger. it looks like a living heart attack. thats whats drawing me to it honestly. — jordan (@Artisdeleted) May 11, 2021

i want to clog my arteries with the dream burger, it’ll help me be better at minecraft due to the gamer guac coursing through my veins



(@dreamwastaken do you think this is funny?) — Lise (@loveydayss) May 11, 2021

that dream burger looks like it'd kill me if i tried it — ✧ wilbur (@strwbrrymilkbur) May 11, 2021

i got a dream burger and got a chandler cup, im not complaining but I WANTED A KARL CUPPPP — Morgan|| Read pinned pls (@s3x_sells_) May 11, 2021

@MrBeastExtra @MrBeast @MrBeastBurger Please put another Mr.Beast Burger location in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan!!! The closest one to me is 3 hours away and I really want the Dream Burger 😫 I know many people would enjoy it in Houghton,MI! The U.P is overlooked so much! — maddie (@maddiedoesdroga) May 11, 2021

Am I the only one who just noticed that #mrbeastburger is a thing? I gotta go there and get the dream burger right now. — Dwayne Madsen (@MadsenDwayne) May 10, 2021