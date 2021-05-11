MrBeast Burger launched in 5 locations across the UK, and Dream fans can’t contain their excitement

Well-known philanthropist and YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has announced that his fast-food chain “Mr Beast Burger” will be available in 5 new locations in London, UK.
After his announcement, MrBeast called out a few UK-based YouTubers, such as Tommyinnit, GeorgeNotFound and KSI, in a tweet and asked them about their opinions on the news.
The tweet received some interesting responses, but everyone's main focus was on TommyInnit's reaction.
Tommyinnit's responds to MrBeast's announcement, Twitter reacts
Tommyinnit's responded to the announcement by asking MrBeast if he could send him the famed Dream Burger.
The burger, which was announced on April 27th, was inspired by content creator Dream and is made up of a double smash patty, lettuce, mayo, American cheese, double pickles, extra bacon and smashed avocado.
The Twitter community added several comments underneath his response, asking MrBeast to send them the burger too.
Dream has accumulated a vast fan following over the last few years. His collaboration with MrBeast on the Dream Burger is bound to further increase his popularity.
The duo's fans in the UK are immensely excited about MrBeast's recent announcement and will likely try to get their hands on the Dream Burger as fast as they can.
They have taken to Twitter to react to the announcement in a variety of ways, ranging from pure elation to humor. Here are some of the best reactions to the announcement:
