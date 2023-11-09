 “Must feel disgusted every day”: Kourtney Kardashian’s conversation with Tristan Thompson on infidelity prompts wild reactions online

The preview for the next week of The Kardashians, in which Tristan Thompson, the ex of Khloe Kardashian, is featured, is doing rounds on the internet. In the preview, it can be seen that Tristan Thompson was meeting Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Kourtney was heard asking Tristan about how he feels when he cheats. To which Tristan replied by saying that he feels disgusted. After this, Kourtney asks him:

"So then why do you do it again?"

In the video, Khloe was also seen warning her ex before he goes to meet Kylie and Kourtney, and she says:

"In this family, if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone."

As this preview was shared, internet users started reacting to this. One of the internet users reacted to the video shared by theneighborhoodtalk of the preview by saying, 'must feel disgusted every day.'

Social media users react to Kourtney Kardashian’s Conversation with Tristan Thompson

As social media users watched the preview where Kourtney Kardashian and Tristan were talking about infidelity, they reacted to it by saying that why is the whole family behaving like they were dating him.

Others reacted to this video by saying that it looks like this man meant that he feels disgusted when he gets caught.

Moreover, in a confessional, Kourtney said:

"Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister. There are times when I'm so triggered by him I can't be around him and then there are times when I just let it go because we just want harmony and, you know, he's the father of my niece and nephew."

For those unaware, Khloe and Tristan were in an on-and-off relationship, and started dating in 2016. He also cheated on her several times.

Tristan Thompson's infidelity was widely publicised and he was caught cheating on Khloe several times

Tristan has cheated on Khloe several times. Among these, a major scandal unfolded when he cheated with Jordyn Woods, a close friend of Kylie Jenner, just days before the birth of their daughter, True, while he and Khloé were still together. However, even after this, Khloe gave him another chance, and they eventually reconciled.

In late 2021, it was revealed that Tristan Thompson had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. This revelation came at a particularly challenging time, as Khloe and Tristan were secretly expecting their second child through surrogacy.

As the news of Tristan's paternity scandal became public, Khloe officially ended their relationship. This decision was made months before the birth of their son, Tatum, in August 2022. Khloe has been clear and unwavering in her stance that she has no intention of rekindling their romantic relationship.