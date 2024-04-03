"My inspiration and biggest blessing": Beyoncé delivers heartfelt acceptance speech as she receives Best Innovator award 

Beyoncé received the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards’ Innovator Award on Monday, April 1. The Cowboy Carter creator received the accolade from fellow industry legend Stevie Wonder. As she graced the stage with her latest signature country-style outfit, she thanked her family.

The Texas Hold ‘Em singer ardently thanked her Parkwood Entertainment company, husband Jay-Z, who she described as her “rock” and “best friend.” She also expressed gratitude to her three children Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi, who are 12- and six-year-old twins:

“who continue to be my inspiration and biggest blessing.”

Prior to thanking her family, Beyoncé told Stevie:

"Whenever anyone asks me if there’s anyone I could listen to for the rest of my life, it’s always you. God bless you.”

The Single Ladies crooner then gave her speech on what it means to be an innovator.

“Being an innovator is leaning on faith”: Beyoncé accepts Innovator Award at the iHeart Music Awards

The 42-year-old started off her speech by expressing that innovation often “starts with a dream” with the execution of the same being “bumpy.” She also added:

“Being an innovator is doing what everyone believes is impossible. Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength. Being an innovator is leaning on faith and trusting that God will catch you and guide you.”

The Grammy-winner then addressed music labels, award shows, and radio stations by saying:

“my hope is that we’re more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art with no preconceived notions. I want to dedicate this award to all the innovators who have dedicated their lives and their art to creating shifts. Thank you for your sacrifice and your powerful forces and your dauntless spirit.”

While mentioning a few of her inspirations, she applauded Linda Martell, Andre 3000, Tina Turner, Michael Jackson, Tracy Chapman, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The Houston, Texas native released her 27-track album Cowboy Carter on March 29, 2024. The album features Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Dolly Parton, Reyna Roberts, and several other icons. Although certain tracks such as 16 Carriages made it seem like it was a country album, Beyoncé claimed otherwise. She had said in the past:

“This ain’t a Country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album."

The album, which was initially announced as Act II follows the singer’s Renaissance masterpiece.

Fans claim Cowboy Carter vinyl is missing tracks

As many celebrate her win, news of her Cowboy Carter album’s physical CDs and vinyl missing certain tracks made its rounds online over the weekend. It has been reported that the vinyls are missing the tracks Flamenco, The Linda Martell Show, Oh Louisiana, and Spaghetti. It has also been revealed that the CD version is missing the mentioned tracks as well except Flamenco.

This is not the first time Bey has modified her creations. Following the release of her Renaissance album, she changed a lyric on one of the tracks after amassing backlash for allegedly demeaning those with cerebral palsy.

Beyoncé herself has not addressed the same at the time of writing this article. However, she released a press release last week about her latest album. Speaking about Cowboy Carter, she said:

"It's been really great to have the time and the grace to be able to take my time with it."

The Crazy In Love singer revealed that she wished to release the album in 2022 however, decided not to due to the Covid-19 pandemic, subsequently leading to the release of Renaissance.