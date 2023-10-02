"My two favorites": Fans rejoice as Selena Gomez joins Coldplay on stage at Pasadena concert

The 31-year-old singing sensation Selena Gomez surprised her fans as she took the stage at Coldplay's concert at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California on Sunday, October 1, 2023. She joined Chris Martin on stage to perform their 2021 collaboration song, Let Somebody Go. Her appearance left fans stunned as they cheered her on.

Several internet users took to platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter as they shared their excitement about Coldplay singer Chris Martin and Selena performing together.

A fan's reaction to Selena Gomez's surprise performance (Image via X/@sire_sommy )

Selena's surprise came after the singer's recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

"It was magical" - Social media users elated on seeing Selena Gomez perform at Coldplay's concert

Expand Tweet

Selena's fans were over the moon when she surprised the audience attending Coldplay's concert. It is also worth noting that she was joined by singer H.E.R, who played the electric guitar. The Only Murders in the Building star graced the stage in a long sleeve black gown with a thigh-high slit. She wore black netted stockings and opted for silver hoops as she sang the hit track.

Several internet users shared videos and pictures from the event and reacted to the 31-year-old's performance on social media. They called Selena Gomez 'mother' and said that her vocals were 'on point' as they gushed over her surprise appearance at the concert.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Selena recently opened up about her documentary My Mind & Me

The 31-year-old singer's documentary My Mind & Me released in 2022. She opened up about the same during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter on September 21, 2023. She stated that she was initially unsure about filming the same and said:

"There was a very long period of time where I just didn’t know if it was a good idea. I knew, eventually, one day I wanted to maybe just be an actress for a while, and I didn’t know if it would jeopardize things in my life."

She further said that she was unsure about whether she wished to let people get into her life.

"It’s very hard for me to watch. I will never watch it again, but I’m very proud of it. I couldn’t have been luckier to have the people that worked on it with me," she said.

Selena Gomez concluded by saying that a huge weight was lifted off her when the title aired as she openly spoke about her struggles with body image and mental health issues.