"My wife and kids were concerned": Alan Ritchson opens up on mental health struggles in candid interview 

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Alan Ritchson opened up about the mental health challenges he has been facing over the years, referring to it as an “existential crisis.” He recalled:

"My wife and kids were concerned, and I could see confusion in their eyes. Nobody knew what was wrong"

Alan Ritchson also mentioned how a “vision” of his three sons from their mid-30s saved his life. Shortly after, he called his doctor and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 36.

Since then, “mental health” has been an “everyday conversation” for the Smallville star.

Alan Ritchson was diagnosed with ADHD

Alan Ritchson sat for a candid chat with The Hollywood Reporter which was published on April 3. Titled The High Highs and Low Lows of Alan Ritchson, the interview was conducted by Chris Gardner and focused on the 41-year-old’s mental health struggles over the years.

He mentioned how in 2019, while overseas, he had a fallout with his business partner as they were setting up a film funding business, which “broke” him. Soon, he returned to the USA and began working on the post-production of Dark Web: Cicada 3301 which he co-wrote, directed, produced, and starred in. However, that did not help either. Ritchson said:

“It was really disappointing and became a perfect storm… I was super depressed and didn’t know how to navigate that... I was reeling from the fallout and the fatigue, and it got to the point where I was stuck in bed for weeks”

While Dark Web: Cicada 3301 was saved by one of its producers, D.J. Viola, who noticed Ritchson struggling and took over for him, his crisis continued. Shortly after, Alan Ritchson sought help from his doctor and was soon diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Later, he was also diagnosed with ADHD.

“Deep down, I was comforted to know, ‘Okay, there’s a name for this’ ”

The Reacher star explained how the diagnoses guided him towards recovery.

Alan Ritchson posing for The Hollywood Reporter Cover. (Image via X/ @THR)

He further recalled how his struggles made him try out drugs to help him cope. However, he was “able to move past it” after a few dark months and find his purpose in life.

“I came out of that whole thing asking myself, ‘Okay if I am going to choose to be alive here — a decision we all make, some to a greater degree than others — what am I doing? Why am I here?’” he added.

The Blood Drive actor continued by saying:

“What I kept falling back on was the meaning and purpose of life as someone who believes that there is a creator and we are created beings, our purpose in life is, without qualification, to make the world a better place and serve others. That is what life is all about.”

Alan Ritchson also mentioned how being bipolar has “wreaked havoc” on his life and he wishes he didn’t have to live with it. At the same time, he also realizes that it’s “a part of who I am now” which is why he should “accept” it.

He wrapped up by saying how mental health was a daily topic for him and how he always keeps in touch with his doctors who were there to help him every step of the way.