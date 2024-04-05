"My wife left me while I was in the hospital": NYC comedian Rip Micheals opens up on recent heart attack scare 

Comedian Rip Micheals, best known as the cast member of Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘n Out, recently appeared on the iHeartRadio podcast Way Up With Angela Yee, where he claimed how his marriage to wife Veronica fell apart following his heart attack in November 2023.

“My wife left me while I was in the hospital. I guess when it says, ‘til death do us part,’ she is a go-getter. She doesn’t procrastinate. So, she was out,” Rip Micheals stated.

The comedian added how the near-fatal experience and his time spent at the hospital provided him with valuable lessons and gave him a better perspective on life.

Rip Micheals became “really close” with his daughter during his heart attack episode

During Thursday’s (April 4) episode of Angela Yee’s podcast Way Up, comedian Rip Micheals revealed that when he was hospitalized and fighting for his life after a heart attack late last year, he became “really close” to his daughter (from a past relationship). However, he alleged that his wife of two years, Veronica, “left” him.

When the host said that it was “crazy” and “terrible” and asked him how long he and his wife were married, Micheals replied that it was for over two years.

“I guess when it said I was in ICU, she was like, ‘I [will] see you later.’ So, she was out of there,” Rip mentioned.

The Last Call with Carson Daly comedian further continued by saying:

“It’s okay. [Do] you know what it does? It lets you know that certain people can’t handle things and certain people are supposed to be with you for certain parts of your life.”

The 41-year-old recalled how he “thought it was over” and found it “hard to cope” when he was shifted from a regular hospital bed to the CCU, and had “non-stop doctors” visiting him.

Rip Micheals credited his fans, close friends, family, and “all the people calling me” for his recovery and said their prayers and well wishes reminded him during the ordeal that he had “more of [his] life to live.”

While discussing his heart attack episode, Micheals also talked about having visions, such as him and the late rapper Tupac Shakur “smoking” during a joint show, and jokingly added that “people are dying to get those tickets.”

Last month, Rip Micheals spoke briefly to TMZ about his heart attack and battling congestive heart failure, which he said happened while preparing for his November 2023 show in Atlantic City.

He also added how he was feeling better and did his comeback show at the Apollo Theater in New York City, but was on the “transplant list.” Rip gave a shoutout to the Mayo Clinic and the American Heart Association, and urged people to take good care of their health, and not have people around who “aren’t good for you.”

Micheals is scheduled to host the April Fools Comedy Jam on April 5 at the Barclays Center alongside fellow comics DL Hughley, Tracy Morgan, and Loni Love, among others.