"Nah we left her in 2024"—Netizens react as Hawk Tuah issues tearful apology over alleged crypto memecoin scam

Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch recently dropped a new episode of her podcast Talk Tuah, and quickly deleted the same. This happened two months after the alleged crypto memecoin scam. On Thursday, February 6, 2025, Welch posted a comeback episode featuring YouTuber Richard "FaZe Banks" Bengtson, titled The Actual Hawk Truth.

While it was taken down soon after, several clips from the seemingly "leaked" podcast episode began circulating online. One of which showed Hawk Tuah girl tearfully apologizing. She explained that they were trying to "sort out all the pieces" and "make everything right."

"I feel really bad for all the people that got affected by it and it just didn't go the way I planned," Haliey Welch commented.

As the clip went viral, internet users were quick to react. One X user seemingly rejected her apology, writing:

"Nah we left her in 2024."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @FearedBuck)

Many questioned why FaZe Banks was trying to help Hawk Tuah. Some comments on X read:

"Faze banks trynna explain crypto while she just tryna find the "undo" button," another commented.

"Why is he trying to help a scammer wtf," a person noted.

"If you took crypto advice from Hawk Tuah Girl, you deserved to lose your money," one stated.

Others called her regrets "genuine" and wished that she could "bounce back" soon.

"I do believe her regrets are genuine, but that doesn’t really strip her of her responsibility for this," one wrote.

"I genuinely do believe she got taken advantage of," another added.

"Aww, sending you virtual hugs & positive vibes, admire your honesty, you'll bounce back stronger!" a user remarked.

Hawk Tuah girl launched her cryptocurrency $HAWK in December 2024

Haliey Welch visits The SiriusXM Studio - (Image via Getty)

In June 2024, Haliey Welch went viral as the "Hawk Tuah" girl on TikTok. She gave a man-on-the-street interview and was asked "one move in bed that makes a man crazy." In response, she used the catchphrase "hawk tuah" to describe an onomatopoeia for spitting." After gaining populairty, she launched her podcast Talk Tuah in September 2024 to discuss a variety of topics.

According to NBC News last December, she launched her cryptocurrency $HAWK (or the Hawkcoin). The Solana-based digital token was initially celebrated and reached a market cap of $490 million. Per the outlet, within days it lost 90% of its value, with investors facing significant losses. Investors accused her and her team of orchestrating a pump-and-dump scheme, fraud, and mismanagement.

According to Dexerto, at the time of the launch, YouTubers well-versed in the crypto space, like Coffeezilla and FaZe Banks, criticized Welch's Hawkcoin, calling it a scam. Several investors filed a lawsuit against her business partners, though she was not named the defendant.

On December 20, Welch released a statement on X, writing:

"I am fully cooperating with and am committed to assisting the legal team representing the individuals impacted, as well as to help uncover the truth, hold the responsible parties accountable, and resolve this matter."

The Hawk Tuah girl did not respond soon after.

"It’s a wonder how she found herself in this position"—YouTuber FaZe Banks sarcastically criticizes Haliey Welch for "leaked" episode

On Thursday, February 6, 2025, Welch dropped a comeback Talk Tuah episode featuring FaZe Banks along with DeGods creator and memecoin trader, Frank, and influencer Threadguy. The episode featured Welch addressing the controversy, what went wrong, and the backlash. In clips circulating online, Welch could be seen explaining that she didn't really understand what she was getting into, which her guests agreed with.

However, the episode was taken down soon after it was uploaded on Thursday, creating confusion. Banks later took to his X to reveal he agreed to appear on the Hawk Tuah girl's podcast episode to understand her side of the story.

He added that there were "heavy stipulations," including not allowing market manipulation by leaking the episode and her team finding a solution for the funds they made off Hawkcoin. Banks added:

"These were nonstarters and we were told this episode would only ever see the light of day if we explicitly green lit it."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @Banks)

Banks explained that his team found that the episode was leaked, causing the crypto token's price to pump. Further, they got "random messages" asking them if they did the podcast. This prompted him to call off the episode. He continued:

"Now today, the episode “randomly” gets leaked. The price of $HAWK is pumping and they completely f*cking fumbled the bag, yet again. What a f*cking mess. Poor girl, it’s a wonder how she found herself in this position in the first place."

He urged Haliey Welch to fire her team, claiming that they were scamming her and using her for her fame—something he had advised her when the token was first launched in December 2024. At the time, he claimed that Hawkcoin was "mismanaged, mislaunched," and she should fire whoever advised her to launch it.

Hawk Tuah girl, a.k.a. Haliey Welch, has not publicly reacted to the development.

