Nam Joo-Hyuk accused of bullying again by a new victim

Another anonymous individual has recently claimed to have been bullied by K-drama actor Nam Joo-hyuk in high school.

The new allegation comes a week after the first allegation was raised against the actor. The actor's agency, Management SOOP, vehemently denied all accusations against the actor, similar to the last allegation.

According to the first alleged victim, Nam Joo-Hyuk bullied the victim for six years during middle and high school. The actor's agency firmly shot down these accusations and even sued the complainant for criminal defamation.

Now, a second anonymous complainant claims to have been bullied by the star of Twenty-Five Twenty-One. According to the new victim, he continues to suffer due to Nam Joo-Hyuk's on-screen presence. In an interview with a media outlet, the victim said:

“When I saw Nam Joo-Hyuk in movies, I was in pain because of the wounds of the past."

New details of Nam Joo-Hyuk’s bullying accusations unearthed

Nam Joo-Hyuk's new accuser has come armed with a barrage of information on the actor’s alleged bullying past. The complainant also claims that Management SOOP did not conduct a detailed investigation before filing a criminal complaint against the first alleged victim.

This second complainant claims to know other individuals who would partake in bullying him along with the Start-up actor. In a statement by the new victim, he said:

“When I was attending high school, Nam Joo-Hyuk used to bully me with a group. I briefly forgot about the pains of the past, but then that wound opened up again when I saw Nam Joo-Hyuk in a movie.”

According to the new victim, Nam Joo-Hyuk bullied him throughout high school. He went on to recollect details of the bullying incidents.

"Nam Joo-Hyuk always made me turn on my smartphone hot spot on purpose and took my smartphone without my permission to use it. When he got caught using the phone, he would hand in my phone instead of his. He used my phone more than I did during school."

Continuing his record, the victim said:

"Nam Joo-Hyuk took my phone and would use a few 10,000 KRWs to buy game items. When I asked him to pay me back for the money he used on my phone because my parents pay the bill, he just said 'Why do I need to.' So, I never got that money back."

Furthermore, the complainant has also raised allegations of physical violence against the actor. According to him, Nam Joo-Hyuk would hit the alleged victim and call it sparring.

“when I refused to do something Nam Joo-Hyuk asked or his group of friends asked, they would make me do 'Sparring.' They would make a ring in the middle of the classroom and make me fight another classmate."

According to the account, Nam Joo-Hyuk physically assaulted him when the victim refused to engage in violence.

Adding further information, the new alleged victim recalls being made to run errands as the “Shuttle.”

"Nam Joo-Hyuk would say, 'If you get me a snack in 3 minutes, you don't need to be a shuttle anymore.' So, I would run to the store and come back but Nam Joo-Hyuk would say I have to keep being a shuttle for snacks because it took more than 3 minutes."

When he was bullied in school, this new victim said he kept trying, believing that getting a good job and doing well in life was the best revenge.

"While I was being bullied in school, I persevered thinking that I will pay them back by getting a good job and living a good life. I even formed a social anxiety disorder due to the bullying I suffered from Nam Joo-Hyuk."

Further, the complainant added,

"I saw the news reports that Nam Joo-Hyuk denied the bullying allegations and he sued my friend (first alleged victim A). It really is painful to think about my past and I am currently living my life perfectly well but I decided to step up after seeing my friend being sued."

He then explained,

"I want him to admit his wrongdoings in the past and stop his activities. It's really painful every time I see him."

After the claims raised by this new complainant, the first accuser also came out and clarified that the first media report had incorrect information. The mother of the first alleged victim also explained the situation and said:

“There were large parts of the news reports that were wrongly reported. His agency did not check the facts and is inflicting secondary harm. My son has been suffering all his life due to the trauma from the school bullying but the bullies are negligent of that pain to this day.”

According to a representative of the Green Tree Foundation, it is not uncommon for the perpetrators of bullying to also report the victim before the bullying committee as a countermeasure.

"It is common in the education department where the aggressors of school bullying also report the victims to the school bullying committee. However, that is an act that shows that the perpetrators are not recognizing their wrongful action and inflicting secondary harm to the victim."

However, Management SOOP continues to deny all accusations firmly. The agency has once again clarified that all allegations against the actor are baseless and that they will not shy away from taking strict legal action against the defamers.

With this latest development, the future for the young actor looks tumultuous. If the rumors turn out to be accurate, it may even spell disaster for the famous star who has now become a household name across the globe.

