Naples plane crash: Emergency aircraft landing on Florida Interstate 75 leaves 2 dead

On Friday afternoon, February 9, two people lost their lives in an incident that occurred in Florida when a small plane crashed into Interstate 75. The crash took place as the aircraft, suffering from dual engine failure, attempted an emergency landing. In response to the collision, the Florida Highway Patrol closed I-75's southbound lanes.

The private jet, carrying five individuals, collided with a vehicle near Naples around 3:15 p.m. ET. It ended up creating a fiery debris field and leading to the closure of the interstate.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, with the support of the Collier County Sheriff's Office, announced two fatalities in the crash. The crash's aftermath left a massive plume of black smoke, as reported by ABC News.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m., near Naples. A Bombardier Challenger 600 jet attempted an emergency landing on Interstate 75, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The crash claimed the lives of at least two of the five individuals on board.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reported that the jet collided with a vehicle during its descent. Eyewitness Brianna Walker described the terrifying moments leading up to the crash. She witnessed the wing of the plane dragging the car in front of hers before slamming into a wall.

Walker, along with her friend, managed to spot the descending plane moments before the crash, allowing them to pull over safely, as reported by AP News.

Walker described the close call: "The plane was over our heads by inches. It took a hard right and skidded across the highway." She remembered the explosion of flames and a loud boom as pieces of the plane scattered across the highway. "It feels unreal, like a movie. It was seconds between us dying."

NBC2 reported that Naples Airport Tower was in communication with the jet before the crash. The pilot communicated to the tower about the loss of both engines, and the jet was authorized for an emergency landing. Three survivors were confirmed by the Naples Airport to ABC News, but their conditions are presently unknown.

The FAA, along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), is investigating the crash involving a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet owned by Hop-A-Jet Worldwide Jet Charter.

The flight was departing from the Ohio State University Airport in Columbus, Ohio. It was en route to Naples, Florida, before proceeding to Fort Lauderdale. According to the NTSB, the pilot made a distress call due to the dual engine failure while docking at the airport in Naples, as reported by USA Today.

An investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) arrived at the crash site on Friday, and additional investigators are expected on Saturday to document the scene and conduct an examination of the aircraft.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the NTSB are actively involved in investigating the crash. The NTSB anticipates releasing a preliminary report on the incident within 30 days.

Witnesses described the scene as a large fire and a billowing cloud of black smoke emanating from the crash site.

Joe Robinson, who was driving northbound on I-75 in Naples, shared his experience, stating, "I quickly realized that it was a private jet on the southbound lane that was completely crashed, engulfed in flames." He also noted a damaged truck off the highway, describing the overall scene as "chaotic" and "intense."

Florida officials confirmed that the plane, destined for Naples and then Fort Lauderdale at 3:30 p.m., was approximately 250 feet in the air when it crashed. Contrary to running out of fuel, air traffic controllers clarified that the fire resulted from the fuel on board, as reported by NBC.

The aircraft had been cleared by authorities to make an emergency landing and was just moments away from reaching the runway when the crash occurred.

In audio recordings from Air Traffic Control, the pilot's distress call is audible, reporting an emergency due to the loss of both engines. The pilot indicated they were two miles away from the Naples Airport, Florida but expressed an inability to make it to the runway.

