"I'm not entertaining any of that": Nessa Barrett responds to a possible boxing match with Mads Lewis 

Nessa Barrett is not considering boxing against Mads Lewis. In The Hollywood Fix's June 25th YouTube video, Barrett was seen with boyfriend Jaden Hossler attempting to enter a nightclub. The reporter stopped to ask them a few questions.

Nessa Barrett was asked about the latest music video of "Counting Crimes." While trying to enter the club, the reporter asked if either Barrett or Hossler had any comments about a possible boxing match, asking Nessa if she would be boxing anybody.

"I'm not entertaining any of that."

The question came amid speculation that Nessa Barrett and Mads Lewis were on the rocks in terms of friendship after Lewis and Hossler broke up earlier this year.

Nessa Barrett and Mads Lewis rumor mill

Earlier this year, Mads Lewis and Nessa Barrett, formerly proclaimed best friends, were in an altercation over Jaden Hossler. After appearing in their 'La Di Die' music video together, Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler officially announced they were dating.

This led to Mads Lewis accusing Barrett of being a bad friend, with the accusation that she treated Lewis "terribly." After the June 12th boxing match between YouTubers and TikTokers, Mads Lewis uploaded a video to TikTok.

The video reads "comment who you want me to box" and "girl vs. girl boxing match." The description for the video reads "petition for a girl vs girl boxing match" with the sound taken from a Kanye West acceptance speech where he states "everybody wants to know what I would do if I didn't win, I guess we'll never know."

In a June 18th video posted on Kevin Wong's YouTube channel, Mads Lewis stated that she was "not confirming anything," when asked if she was going to fight Nessa Barrett.

However, when asked if Mads Lewis would consider fighting Barrett, she said yes.

Currently, there has been no other comment from either party on a possible boxing match. If Nessa Barrett refuses to entertain the idea, many other TikTok stars like Sarah-Jade Bleau, Marly Esteves and Azra Mian have stated that they would be interested in putting gloves on.

