Netflix deletes scenes over Squid Game number leak

Squid Game's unprecedented success has taken the world by storm, but the Netflix show has also seen its fair share of controversies, the biggest of which has landed the streaming service in trouble.

Since its release, Squid Games has seen a meteoric rise in popularity. The show is on track to become Netflix's biggest show ever. The dystopian survival show came under fire after it accidentally leaked the phone number of a person who is not associated with the show.

Netflix forced to delete Squid Game scenes

In the show, participants are given business cards and are instructed to call a number to take part in the games. Strangely enough, a lot of curious viewers also dialed the number wanting to find out who answered. To their surprise, the receiver was not automated or someone related to the game but a regular Korean individual.

Mike 🦊 @FurankuFrank777 @IGN

It's just like the scene when the policeman calls, hey. #squidgame so the phone number on the card is real and people are calling asking to play.It's just like the scene when the policeman calls, hey. @IGN #squidgame so the phone number on the card is real and people are calling asking to play.

It's just like the scene when the policeman calls, hey.

The victim, whose name has not been disclosed, has been bothered by thousands of calls and messages each day. They stated,

"There are more than 4000 numbers that I’ve had to delete from my phone (viewers) and it’s to the point where due to people reaching out without a sense of day and night due to their curiosity, my phone’s battery is drained and turns off."

Netflix, in a bid to fix this unforeseen situation, has agreed to edit out the scenes in which the number can be seen.

"Together with the production company, we are working to resolve this matter, including editing scenes with phone numbers where necessary."

The victim had initially alleged that they had tried to contact the production company, Siren Pictures and Netflix, but to little avail.

Studio35 TV @Studio35TV1 #SquidGame #Korea #RealityTV Expunged.Netflix is to edit scenes that involve phone numbers from Squid Game after a real number was accidentally included in the show - resulting in the male owner receiving thousands of calls from fans after its international success. #Netflix Expunged.Netflix is to edit scenes that involve phone numbers from Squid Game after a real number was accidentally included in the show - resulting in the male owner receiving thousands of calls from fans after its international success.#Netflix #SquidGame #Korea #RealityTV https://t.co/WQrbQwAQAw

While Netflix has refuted that claim, their decision to edit out the scenes has surprised several viewers.

While some viewers are commending Netflix's efforts, some are pointing out how it would be easier to simply compensate the person and give them a new number.

MrFlibbleSays @flibble_says

news.com.au/entertainment/… Ridiculous reaction. You'd think Netflix would just turn aroubd and give the guy a new phone number. Of course the makers of Squid game should be rapped over the knuckles but going around and editing every release is idiotic. Ridiculous reaction. You'd think Netflix would just turn aroubd and give the guy a new phone number. Of course the makers of Squid game should be rapped over the knuckles but going around and editing every release is idiotic.

news.com.au/entertainment/…

Strangely enough, Australian viewers of Squid Game have said that the number is clearly visible and has not been edited out yet.

While Netflix may have temporarily fixed the situation, Squid Game has landed them in hot water before. The streaming giant is being sued by South Korean internet service provider SK Broadband over an increase in traffic ever since Squid Game was released.

Edited by Danyal Arabi