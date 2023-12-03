Netizens discuss speculations about Dispatch having an agreement with HYBE Corporation to avoid their idols' dating rumors

On December 3, 2023, Korean netizens were reportedly speculating whether HYBE Corporation and Dispatch had any agreement between them. On the same day, @pannchoa reported on X (formerly Twitter) that netizens have been discussing whether HYBE has some control over what Dispatch. But for years, this conversation has been a staple of fan luncheons throughout the globe.

In January 2022, @leavessick posted on the online forum Allkpop and stated in their post that all of this is simply conjecture and a rumor because, after all these years, neither Dispatch nor any other SK gossip media site has "exposed" them. The user further mentioned that some of their K-pop pals were genuinely outraged about it and complaining that the company is spoiling the enjoyment while "we still don't know whether the deal is real was strange."

"It was so weird seeing some of my kpop friends actually getting upset about it, saying HYBE is ruining the fun and we don’t even know if the deal is true. Is Dispatch the only group of media stalkers in SK? Do they own all the outlets rule by paparazzis?"

"Because why would they pay only a solely media outlet? or do they pay all? I don’t get that part, pretty sure many media outlets do not care and once they get their chance they will expose all."

Netizens react to Dispatch getting an agreement with Hybe.

Netizens wonder why Dispatch has been quiet about the dating lives of BTS members & HYBE's other idols for years

Due to their enormous fame, BTS, a group of seven musicians, has always been the focus of intense scrutiny and public attention owing to their personal life. Fans have always been curious about their dating life because of this.

Furthermore, Dispatch, a Korean media source, has gained notoriety for publicly disclosing the dating lives of celebrities that it has been privy to. Years ago, this prompted discussion about why the notorious yet astute media organization had been unable to "expose" any relationship problems involving the members of BTS.

Furthermore, dating back to 2021, a Quora user (Nyxliaca) posted on the online global information forum stating that due to BTS' busy schedule and extensive overseas routines, the media organization has failed to "find any tea about them dating." The user, who happens to be a former K-pop trainee as per their Quora bio, added that HYBE must have dating restrictions on the members.

"Dispatch has been attempting to spill tea on BTS for years now but because of how BTS is away from Korea often as well as their busy schedules,they can’t find any tea about them dating. So far,it seems that BigHit has BTS on dating ban but then again,we aren’t sure as their contract with them is vague as well as it’s terms and conditions on restrictions."

Former candidate for K-Pop trainee reacts to speculations of Dispatch.

A similar matter had bothered several netizens earlier in 2021 when BTS members were featured on Dispatch's magazine cover. Dicon is a digital platform and magazine based in South Korea that covers various topics related to the Korean entertainment industry. Dicon frequently includes in-depth interviews with well-known Korean celebrities along with exceptional photoshoots.

BTS members featured on Dicon's first-ever global edition in September 2021 for the first time, which raised a few eyebrows. Several netizens were puzzled about the unique collaboration between an idol group and an infamous media outlet renowned for exposing idols' dating lives.

The latest feature was when Dispatch's magazine DICON published a special edition featuring Taehyung on September 14, 2023. Issued as 'VICON Vol.16,' focusing on the letter "V," Taehyung is featured in a 152-page hardcover limited edition photobook, his pioneering solo production.

Taehyung's transition from "BTS' V to "Solo V" was documented in the photobook, exhibiting his charm and grace as he skillfully combines contemporary sexiness with dreamlike sensuality.

Furthermore, Dispatch's magazine brand caught the fanbase's attention almost instantly when it released the full video of the singer from the Slow Dancing video on September 14, 2023. Aside from this video, ARMYs were showered with pictures of the celebrity, each one leaving them speechless.

However, a discussion sparked on an online Korean forum (Instiz) where a user (Marple) had posted titled, "Hive fans can see that it is a fact that D.P.A. does not write about dating rumors"—as auto-translated by Google. Several netizens commented on the post, showing displeasure.

An online user posted (identity concealed as per the forum's feature), "The fact here is that you hate Hybe's idols, so you're begging that Dispatch releases any dating rumors about them, but since they're not, you're the one who's pissed."

While another online user commented on the post and wrote, "But it's indeed true, people are saying that it's because the leadership is close to each other that they're not getting any articles."

Netizens react to Dispatch getting an agreement with Hybe.

Netizens react to the latest speculation.

Netizens react to the latest speculation.

Netizens react to the latest speculation.

Several netizens laud HYBE for protecting its artists' privacy

On December 3, 2023, however, several netizens commented on the original post by @pannchoa on Twitter, presently X, and lauded HYBE for protecting and guarding its artists from undue scandals and inconvenience.

Meanwhile, during an interview with Bloomberg in October 2023, HYBE Chairman and Founder Bang Si-hyuk stated that the company has never stopped its artists from dating or having a personal life aside from their careers.

Although several internet users have speculated about whether or not Bang Si-hyu's company and Dispatch have agreed to overlook the artists' personal lives, it is impossible to assess the truthfulness or authenticity of these rumors.