"Never been better": Lenny Kravitz posts video of working out in gym days after launching "Human" music video

Singer and actor Lenny Kravitz whipped up a frenzy on social media as he posted a video of himself working out in a mesh shirt and leather pants on April 9. The 59-year-old star, known for his fit physique, captioned the video:

"Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!"

This came after the singer released the music video for his new single Human on YouTube on April 5. The single is one of the 12 tracks from his latest studio album Blue Electric Light, slated for release on May 24.

Lenny Kravitz's gym outfit turned heads on social media

Lenny Kravitz's latest gym video took social media by storm. Dressed in a dark, sleeveless mesh top, black leather pants, and his trademark sunglasses, the singer was seen lifting weights as a trainer supported his legs.

Posted to X on Tuesday, April 9, the video amassed over 13.6 million views and 29K likes at the time of this article.

Lenny Kravitz has always been health-conscious. In October 2020, at the age of 56, he appeared on the cover of Men's Health. The cover, which featured a shirtless picture of The Hunger Games actor, also held an accompanying interview of his workout routine.

In the interview, he said that he trained five to six days per week, with his workout routine including sets like dumbbell shoulder presses, squats, pull-ups, and ab crunches.

"My best shape is not behind me. It’s in front of me right now. We keep moving that bar as we get older,” he continued in the interview.

His exercise has also greatly benefitted from his diet, being one of Hollywood's most prolific vegans. He follows a strict plant-based diet consisting of fruits and vegetables that he grows in his properties in Brazil and the Bahamas.

Lenny Kravitz's new music video sets the stage for his 12th studio album

After a six-year break from his music career, Lenny Kravitz is set to make a comeback on May 24 with his 12th studio album, Blue Electric Lights. The second single from the album, Human, was released on March 22 and the accompanying music video hit YouTube on Friday, April 5.

The video starts with a stark commentary on people's addiction to screens in this technologically advanced world. As the song progresses, the electronic devices are snatched from people's hands, leading them to the streets to joyously dance as Kravitz sings about what it means to be human.

"I’m gonna live my truth in this life. I am not gonna live a lie. ‘Cause I came here to be alive. I am here to be human," the lyrics go.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on March 20 where he performed Human live for the first time, the singer described the themes of his new album as “celebration, life, humanity, s*xuality, sensuality, spirituality”, calling it “just that vibration of love, of god, of spirit.”

In an interview with Guitar Player, Kravitz revealed that the album was already recorded over 12 months ago but was held back from release.

“There were a lot of things going on and a lot of planning in putting the tour together to promote the album, so we were just waiting for the right time, logistically. For me, there was no rush,” he continued.

Lenny Kravitz's 12-track album will also be accompanied by a Blue Electric Light Tour 2024. The European leg of the tour will start in Germany in June and end in Greece in August.