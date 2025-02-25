“Never buying from THEM anymore”— Netizens react to Starbucks removing 13 drinks off its menu

Fans online have reacted to Starbucks discontinuing 13 drinks from its menu. Many are disappointed to see their favorite beverages removed as the coffee chain aims to streamline its functioning.

Starbucks recently confirmed that 13 drinks, including coffee, tea, and other beverages, will be removed from the menu. This move is part of the company's aim to trim down its overall menu by 30% by the end of fiscal year 2025. Some fans are not happy with the decision.

"GETTING RID OF MY CARAMEL RIBBON CRUNCH?!? Well, never buying from THEM anymore. Dunkin’s number one by default," one commented.

Some shared that their favorite drinks were getting axed, while others were left confused about the decision.

"Bro the only coffee i can stand is the java chip frap and they taking it out guess no more money from me to cofee brands," one user tweeted.

"Sigh the only thing I get there is the double chocolate chip frappuccino, guess no more @Starbucks for me," another wrote.

"i used to work at starbucks, like this drinks are very popular. why are they removing them? like is there a reason why businesses hate money?," another user claimed.

"I haven’t been to a Starbucks in years, but if I were to go, white chocolate, mocha, Frappuccino and white hot chocolate are my go to. They are making boycott even easier," one person said.

These drinks will be discontinued from March 4, 2025.

Why is Starbucks discontinuing 13 drinks?

The coffee chain explained on its website that these drinks aren't the most popular ones on the menu, so it is removing them.

"Starting March 4, we will remove a selection of less popular beverages from our menu, including several Frappuccino® blended beverages, the Royal English Breakfast Latte and the White Hot Chocolate. These items aren’t commonly purchased, can be complex to make, or are like other beverages on our menu."

The company plans to reduce its menu by about 30% by the end of this year. It aims to simplify its entire offering, and the reductions won't be limited to drinks.

"We’re simplifying our menu to focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence. This will make way for innovation, help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company.

"Starbucks has always been about coffee craft, community , and connection. We’re focusing on premium beverages rooted in customer trends and preferences."

In January 2025, the company's new CEO, Brian Niccol, explained that they are looking to optimize their menu by the end of this year. During a quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings call, he said:

"In the coming months, you’ll see us begin to optimize our menu offerings, resulting in roughly 30% reduction in both beverages and food. It’s a little bit of everything is how I would describe it. Really what we focused on is what are the items that are not, frankly, selling a lot every day?”

The company recently announced that it will lay off more than 1,000 corporate employees worldwide.

Starbucks introduces Spring menu

Although it is reducing its menu and workforce, the coffee chain has introduced four new items for Spring 2025. It is bringing back its two Lavender-based drinks and introducing two new items. They are:

Iced Lavender Oatmilk Matcha

Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte

Iced Cherry Latte

Jalapeno Chicken Pocket

These drinks will be available from March 2025 online and at select outlets.

