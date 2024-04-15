"Never had plastic surgery": Olivia Culpo opens up about cosmetic surgeries, face lift, and botox 

Sports Illustrated Swim model Olivia Culpo shared a TikTok video on April 14, detailing the surgeries she has and hasn't done to her body.

"Everybody's always interested in talking about, what fillers do you do, what Botox do you do? All of these things, blah blah blah. I, for the record, have never had plastic surgery."

However, she admitted to getting Botox injections in her temple and her chin. She also revealed she doesn't want Botox on her forehead because she doesn't like how it would look and opened up about trying Botox in her lip area once.

"You can do all these things cause it's fun to you or not but, I don't know, I just wanted to be honest with you guys because I also think that gatekeeping is really lame."

"We're not ones to change our appearance and trick people" - says Olivia Culpo to People in November 2022

During an interview with People with the Culpo sisters, Aurora, Sophia, and Olivia Culpo opened up about how they maintain their appearances. While talking to Stylewatch, Aurora said,

"I really felt uncomfortable with the way I looked after I breastfed both my children for over two years. My breasts were deflated, they were uncomfortable, and I didn't feel good in my clothes."

Olivia Culpo added that being the eldest, Aurora tries all the cosmetic procedures and the sisters make their call based on Aurora's results,

"Aurora tries pretty much everything first, and then if she likes it, we do it."

To which Aurora responded saying,

"I've definitely had Botox before, and I don't like it in certain spots. One time I tried it in my lip, and I couldn't drink out of a straw, so I won't be doing that anymore."

Olivia Culpo added saying it's all about people's preferences and whatever makes them feel confident,

"Whatever makes you feel good- I don't judge anybody for doing anything that they think is going to make them wake up and feel happier."

The sisters don't deny enhancing their social media photos but added that everybody sees the reel you in videos,

"Here's the thing: Everybody's going to see what you look like on video. We're not ones to change our appereance and trick people."

To which Sophia said she doesn't want to be a "catfish" or have somebody see her look different in person.

Olivia Frances Culpo is an American model, actress, and influencer who rose to fame after winning Miss Rhode Island USA, Miss USA 2012, and Miss Universe 2012.

Outside beauty pageants, Culpo has a significant following on X, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok where she collaborates and partners up with several brands such as L'Oreal, Kipling, Uberliss, and more. She was featured on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and appeared in the reality TV show Model Squad in 2018.

Additionally, Culpo has starred in popular films such as The Other Woman, I Feel Pretty, Reprisal, and was the female lead in Venues as a Boy.

Per her website, Oliviaculpo.com, Olivia Culpo loves sharing makeup tips and cooking recipes with her followers. Her website inspires readers to look good for less, feel beautiful, and live glamorously.

