Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's love story: Exploring their relationship as they welcome twins

American comedian Nick Cannon and spouse Abby De La Rosa recently welcomed twins. De La Rosa shared the news via an Instagram video on June 16. She was cradling her twin boys in the video.

The video’s caption reads:

“JUNE 14TH, 2021. Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys.”

In the video, De La Rosa is seen gently rocking her newborns in her arms. She was lying in a hospital bed while smiling and gazing into their faces.

Later, she also shared a photo of her twin’s tiny baby hands in a snapshot posted to her Instagram story. The photo shows her twins’ fingers gripping her finger. The photo is captioned, “Zion & Zilly.”

The newborns were wrapped in blue and pink blankets. De La Rosa was wearing a white robe and animal-print head wrap. However, Cannon has not yet shared the news on his verified social media handle.

Abby De La Rosa’s Instagram updates during pregnancy

De La Rosa was seen active on social media during her pregnancy and kept her fans updated. Three months ago, the couple revealed that they were expecting twins. In a short note written in April 2021, Abby mentioned,

“Our dearest sons- my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angel.”

In the note, she prayed to God to give strength to her twins to walk bravely and boldly like their father. De La Rosa mentioned that she would be there for both of them. Concluding the note, she said,

“No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for ‘you’! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both.”

The latest updates say that old posts from her media feed have now been removed. De La Rosa also shared a video of her maternity photoshoot with Cannon in April. Cannon and De La Rosa also celebrated their twins’ baby shower at Yamashiro Hollywood in April.

