Who is Nicole Hurst? Justin Timberlake mourns death of his longtime backup singer as she passes away

Justin Timberlake recently took to his Instagram account to mourn the death of his longtime backup singer Nicole Hurst.

The 40-year-old musician shared a series of photos and videos of Nicole Hurst, along with a meaningful caption, on August 6th. He captioned his post:

"My heart is so heavy. We lost a beautiful soul this week. Nicole lit up every room she walked into."

Nicole Hurst was also a member of Timberlake's Tennessee Kids (both the band and fan club). The 39-year-old's cause of death is not yet known.

Producer Bryan Michael Cox announced Nicole Hurst's passing by initially sharing photos of her on Instagram with the caption:

"I really still don't have the words...Once they come, then I'll do a proper tribute but right now I got nothing man. Rest well my friend. I hope you knew how loved you were, Nicole Hurst. Sh-t is crazy man."

Nicole Hurst also sang backup for Kelly Clarkson and Janet Jackson.

Fans share their condolences after Nicole Hurst's passing

While her cause of death remains unknown at the time of writing, Nicole Hurst was diagnosed with stage two triple-positive breast cancer back in 2013, when she was 31.

The cancer escalated to stage three before Nicole Hurst announced it was in remission in 2015.

Nicole Hurst once described her favorite moment on tour as follows (as per Justin Timberlake's website):

"The 2013 VMA performance was one of my favorite performances I've done with Justin. The energy on stage was indescribable. My favorite moment of the tour so far has to be performing and spending my birthday in Paris."

Fans shared their condolences on Nicole Hurst's passing under her latest Instagram post from February 7th. Many users commented red hearts in memory of the singer.

One user commented:

"This is heartbreaking. Such a sweet young lady! Could sing her face off! So professional and humble. R.I.P."

Currently, Nicole Hurst's family has not come forward with an announcement for a memorial service. Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids band have requested privacy for her family.

