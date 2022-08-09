Nicole Linton update: Nurse who caused fiery Los Angeles crash charged with six counts of murder

On Monday, August 8, 2022, former ICU nurse Nicole Linton was charged with six counts of murder. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, Linton was further charged with five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. If convicted of the charges against her, she faces 90 years of imprisonment.

Nicole Linton made it to the headlines after she caused a fatal car crash, resulting in the tragic deaths of six people and injuring eight others. On Thursday, August 4, the 37-year-old nurse drove her Mercedes Benz into a bunch of cars at a high speed of around 100mph in Windsor Hills, Los Angeles. The collision had immediately resulted in a massive fire.

The crash, which took the lives six people, including a pregnant woman, her unborn baby, her one-year-old son, and her partner, however, left Linton with only minor injuries. She was hospitalized for her injuries, but was taken into custody at the Lynwood Century Regional Detention Center on Monday. She is being held at a bail of $9 million.

In a press release, the Los Angeles County DA Gascón said:

"Today, we begin the process of holding accountable the person responsible for the deaths of six people, including a pregnant woman, and their families. This is a case that will always be remembered for the senseless loss of so many innocent lives as they simply went about their daily routines."

Nicole Linton did not enter a plea on Monday and her arraignment is expected to continue into October. Linton awaits a bail hearing next week.

Nicole Linton's 'fiery' crash explored in the midst of her arraignment

In a tragic turn of events on Thursday, a young family on their way to a prenatal checkup never made it to the doctor's office. 23-years-old Asherey Ryan, along with her son Allonzo and her partner Reynold Lester, were among the six people killed in a collision caused by a Houston nurse. Nicole Lorraine Linton was confirmed not to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs while she was behind the wheel of her sedan.

Videos of the deadly crash, which have now gone viral on multiple social media platforms, show Linton's car barreling through a red traffic light before crashing into several cars at the busy intersection in downtown Los Angeles. District Attorney George Gascón said:

" It’s not only a tremendous loss to their families, but to our entire community, who learned of this incredible tragedy who watched the now viral video of the collision."

George Gascón further stated:

"A young family was destroyed in the blink of an eye. There’s catastrophic damage to the families and friends of those killed and injured."

Six children and two adults were also injured in the fatal collision that took place at the crowded intersection of La Brea and Slauson Avenues, a few miles from downtown Los Angeles.

According to prosecutors, Nicole Linton has a history of being involved in at least thirteen previous crashes.

