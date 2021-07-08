"Some people shouldn't be friends anymore": Nikita Dragun calls out Jeffree Star for "crossing a line" 

Both Nikita Dragun and Jeffree Star have made guest appearances on the BFFs Podcast. Nikita Dragun appeared on July 7th in response to Star's July 1st appearance.

During his interview, Dave and Brianna, two of the three hosts, mentioned Dragun's interview. "She doesn't love you," Dave said, almost definitively before taking back his statement and claiming he didn't know.

Brianna added that in Dragun's words, "Some people don't need to be friends":

"I mean, I can respect that. I haven't seen her in years."

From Dragun's interview on July 7th, during a segment on whether certain influencers should be canceled, Dragun mentioned that she and Star "used to be friends" when showed a photo of him:

"I mean, for me, I think there's a certain line you don't cross, and when it comes to real life, you know, to me...[When] rumors or whatever, that can affect your real life, I think that's when you cross the line for that."

Jeffree Star's past with Nikita Dragun

In January 2021, music producer Oscar Wylde, a former friend of Jeffree Star, came forward about Star speaking negatively about Nikita Dragun and Trisha Paytas.

Paytas previously called out Star's actions as "evil" in a YouTube video after a trip to Las Vegas. While there, Star and his hairstylist HairbyJay made fun of her weight, appearance, skin, and spending habits.

They stated that they didn't have a say in the matter because "[Jeffree] paid for it...Jeffree brought me on a trip to sh-t on me."

TODAY IN SHADE: Nikita Dragun shades Jeffree Star saying "Some people shouldn't be friends anymore ... People can sh*t talk, and we all gossip or whatever, but when it comes into real life situations that are untrue ... that affect your real life, you cross the line for that." pic.twitter.com/2C6XHMmwv8 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 8, 2021

Nikita Dragun was also brought up in Wylde's exposure of Star. Wylde mentioned a situation where Nikita Dragun was depicted on a "hail mary candle" that was created by Star and his team.

The "hail mary candle" was immediately met with backlash due to its religious imagery being "disrespectful" to Catholicism.

There is no confirmation on whether this is why Star and Dragun are no longer friends.

In Star's interview, he stated that he couldn't "see [them] being friends anymore."

Neither Star nor Dragun made any further comments on their statement during the BFFs podcast.

Edited by Shaheen Banu