Nine Puzzle on Disney Plus: All you need to know about Kim Da-mi and Son Suk-ku's upcoming mystery-thriller K-drama series

Disney Plus recently announced their new K-drama project, Nine Puzzle. Starring Kim Da-mi and Son Suk-ku, the drama has been confirmed to be released in 2025.

Following the actress' previous hit with the K-drama series, Our Beloved Summer in 2022, Kim Da-mi is reported to return to screens with the upcoming Disney Plus original series. Fans are also thrilled to see Son Suk-ku in another thriller after his impressive role in the recent Netflix series, A Killer Paradox. Nine Puzzle is expected to showcase the relationship between a profiler and a detective.

Yi Na gets charged with the murder of her uncle after standing as the only witness in the case. 10 years later, she grows up to become a profiler and works alongside a detective named Han Saem, the same person who accused her of killing her own uncle. Together, with their complex relationship, they try to uncover the real truth behind the death of Yi Na's uncle.

Everything we know so far about Kim Da-mi and Son Suk-ku's upcoming mystery-thriller series, Nine Puzzle

Nine Puzzle is directed by Yoon Jong-bin and the screenplay is by Lee Eun-mi. The director has previously released several exciting thriller projects such as The Unforgiven (2005), Nacro-Saints (2022), The Spy Gone North (2018), etc. With a promising filmography up his sleeve, netizens are surely excited to see what he has in store with the upcoming series, Nine Puzzle, and the cast only makes it all the more intriguing.

Kim Da-mi, a 28-year-old South Korean actress, has already impressed netizens through the diverse roles she executed through her previous projects. From playing the sassy yet swoon-worthy character in Our Beloved Summer to her action-filled and cold-hearted villain role in The Witch: Part 1, Kim Da-mi has set quite a promising reputation for herself.

Similarly, Son Suk-ku, has also been garnering a lot of attention lately. The 41-year-old South Korean actor has earned recognition through his roles in D.P., My Liberation Notes, A Killer Paradox, Designated Survivor: 60 Days, etc. As the two impressive stars come together, netizens are quite eager to see what the duo has in store for them with the upcoming series.

Nine Puzzle is expected to revolve around the two characters played by the above-mentioned actors. On a random night, Yi Na's uncle, who stands as her entire family, was murdered, and she was left as the only witness for the incident. The detective who took up the case then, Han Saem, suspects Yi Na to be the murderer despite her young age.

10 years later, Yi Na was promoted to a criminal profiler after working as a member of the criminal analysis team at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency for six years. Her transfer allows her to meet Han Saem. Given that Yi Na has created a reputation for herself as the one to uncover the motives from any crime scene, the two talented professionals join hands to uncover the real murderer behind her uncle's death.

While much information regarding the series hasn't been revealed as of yet, Nine Puzzle is scheduled to release somewhere in 2025.