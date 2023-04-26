"No way she is in self-control": Kitengela woman kills baby as Twitter trending video leaves internet in disbelief

A horrifying video showing a woman from Kitengela, Kenya, stabbing her 2-year-old baby daughter to death is currently making its rounds on social media. The incident, which happened on Monday, April 24, was reported by neighbors who explained that the 24-year-old mother had locked herself inside her house and was initially playing with the baby, but soon turned violent and started breaking things.

The noise alerted the neighbors who, despite trying, could not get into the house and had to witness the violent act. They immediately informed the police.

Trigger Warning: This article contains written and graphic references to a gruesome murder that may be extremely disturbing for some viewers. Reader discretion is advised.

The bone-chilling clip shows the mother, Olivia Naserian, locking herself in her room and stabbing her daughter Gloria Njeri, multiple times while singing. Later, Olivia is seen feeding on her dead daughter's remains.

Kenyans on T 🇰🇪🇰🇪 @MachineRoadies #Kitengela Kitengela woman , namely Olivia shocks Kenyans as she stubs her 2 year daughter while singing out her grief ,and later eats her intestines and kidney, viewer discretion adviced, sensitive content #CULT Kitengela woman , namely Olivia shocks Kenyans as she stubs her 2 year daughter while singing out her grief ,and later eats her intestines and kidney, viewer discretion adviced, sensitive content #CULT #Kitengela https://t.co/AhJU1fAp06

Upon arriving at the scene, cops broke into the home and found Olivia unconscious. Kitengela OCS (Officer Commanding Station) David Shani, explained that she fed on her baby, stating:

"Her teeth and clothes were tainted with blood when police found her."

The viral video left netizens appalled and in disbelief.

"I had to pray so that I can forget what I just watched": Internet shocked by Kitengela toddler's murder

As the clip showing Gloria's murder went viral, horrified internet users shared their outrage on Twitter. Many demanded that the "heartless" mother be given the harshest penalty under the law. Others spoke about mental health and post-partum depression.

This sparked a tangential discourse where Twitterati debated how much of a role Olivia's mental health should play in her criminal sentence. User @GacheriNdumba later summarised:

Here are other comments seen online:

Neighbors who recorded the Kitengela incident allege that Olivia killed her daughter after she parted ways with the father. In a statement to the press, she explained that depression, extreme self-loathing, and the pain after a failed relationship drove her to commit the act. She stated:

"I do not love myself and that is the reason why I decided to take the life of my daughter."

Olivia was later taken to Kitengela Sub County Hospital for treatment, where she was forced to vomit out the body parts that would be used as evidence. Gloria's remains were taken to a Kitengela morgue.

Olivia will remain detained until the authorities figure out if the crime was premeditated.

