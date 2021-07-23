"Dixie slander is not tolerated": Noah Beck defends girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio from "assumptions", amid swirling pregnancy rumors 

In a tweet on July 22, Noah Beck addressed his relationship with Dixie D'Amelio with a screenshot from his notes app. Noah Beck and Charlie D'Amelio began dating in late September 2020 after denying their relationship for the first half of the year.
Both Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio are best known on TikTok for their dancing and lifestyle videos. Dixie D'Amelio recently began her venture into singing following sister Charlie's move away from the video-sharing platform.
In the screenshot, he stated that he hated "to see when [I] come on here that people assume things about [my] relationship."
"Dixie slander is not tolerated here lol."
Noah Beck continued, requesting his fans to "not bring others down based off assumptions." His statement comes shortly after rumors of Dixie D'Amelio being pregnant began circulating following a now deleted TikTok from Noah Beck's page. The video captioned "Baby" depicted Dixie D'Amelio touching her stomach.
One user asked, "Why [does] she touch her stomach and why [does] the caption say baby?"
Many fans of Dixie D'Amelio denied the rumors over the slight speculation. One user asked, "Why the f--k is everyone saying Dixie is pregnant?"
Fans respond to Beck's statement about Dixie D'Amelio
Following Noah Beck's statement on Twitter, it accrued over six thousand likes at the time of the article. With over 360 replies to Beck's statement about Dixie D'Amelio, some began speculating that instead of Dixie being pregnant, he and D'Amelio had privately ended their relationship.
Other fans took Beck's statement at face value, appreciating his candor at the situation and apologizing for him having to make a statement at all. Overwhelmingly, fans of both Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck stated their disappointment at other netizens for making assumptions.
Noah Beck's statement was shared on Instagram by user defnoodles, where it was not well received, only receiving around 200 likes and eight comments, all dismissing Beck, at the time of the article.
Noah Beck has not made any further statements on his other social media platforms. Dixie D'Amelio is set to release her latest single titled Psycho at midnight on July 23. Dixie has not made any further comments regarding the pregnancy rumors or Beck's statement addressing their relationship.
Also read: Twitter erupts as Corpse Husband receives gold record for selling 500,000 copies of "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life"
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.