"Dixie slander is not tolerated": Noah Beck defends girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio from "assumptions", amid swirling pregnancy rumors 

In a tweet on July 22, Noah Beck addressed his relationship with Dixie D'Amelio with a screenshot from his notes app. Noah Beck and Charlie D'Amelio began dating in late September 2020 after denying their relationship for the first half of the year.

Both Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio are best known on TikTok for their dancing and lifestyle videos. Dixie D'Amelio recently began her venture into singing following sister Charlie's move away from the video-sharing platform.

In the screenshot, he stated that he hated "to see when [I] come on here that people assume things about [my] relationship."

"Dixie slander is not tolerated here lol."

Noah Beck continued, requesting his fans to "not bring others down based off assumptions." His statement comes shortly after rumors of Dixie D'Amelio being pregnant began circulating following a now deleted TikTok from Noah Beck's page. The video captioned "Baby" depicted Dixie D'Amelio touching her stomach.

One user asked, "Why [does] she touch her stomach and why [does] the caption say baby?"

Many fans of Dixie D'Amelio denied the rumors over the slight speculation. One user asked, "Why the f--k is everyone saying Dixie is pregnant?"

Fans respond to Beck's statement about Dixie D'Amelio

Following Noah Beck's statement on Twitter, it accrued over six thousand likes at the time of the article. With over 360 replies to Beck's statement about Dixie D'Amelio, some began speculating that instead of Dixie being pregnant, he and D'Amelio had privately ended their relationship.

Other fans took Beck's statement at face value, appreciating his candor at the situation and apologizing for him having to make a statement at all. Overwhelmingly, fans of both Dixie D'Amelio and Noah Beck stated their disappointment at other netizens for making assumptions.

You have every right to do what you want, it is not necessary to show what you feel to others, you must have a private life like each one of us. Do not forget that he loves you 💕 — Luz (@Luzxhudson_) July 22, 2021

I'm just disappointed it had to come to this like people stop assuming things. Also noah don't apologize for being inactive we understand and put your mental health first love you >333 — Jamielovedoah (@Jamie51714737) July 23, 2021

i’m so sorry Noah that u actually have to come on here & tweet this. u & Dixie don’t owe anyone anything, people don’t know how to mind their own business. Yes, keeping ur relationship offline is what’s best for u both. Your REAL stans love and appreciate you and Dixie so much!❤️ — I✨ (@brycexhallxo) July 22, 2021

please dont apologize for being inactive noah. im sorry people are being overrated and heartless here way too much and that you even had to make this statement. i think that’s the best decision you ever made. good luck and i love you both so much <3. happy early 10 months <3. — t i a ‧₊ ⋒˚ | she/her (@dixsmelon) July 23, 2021

it's alright noah. you need some time off the internet and we understand that. and if keeping the relationship offline is better for you, it's better for us too. hope you're well :) — manu | PSYCHO (@shinemelios) July 22, 2021

Nah, this doesn’t sit right with me. You shouldn’t apologize for wanting a private life outside of social media. People are just selfish. — sneeka ♡ (@sneekaaa_) July 22, 2021

noah you shouldn’t have to apologize for this, you can take a break whenever since you are always working no matter what. It saddens me to see you have to talk about the personal matters like this but support you in all decisions and love you buddy <33 — emma ::)|NICOLE’s DAY (@yveshuddy) July 22, 2021

I think that’s the best decision y’all ever made. People here are heartless. I just wish you both good luck in every single thing y’all do. Secondly I respect both of your decision. And i love you both so much ❤️❤️‍🔥 — lili (@Laiba96938585) July 23, 2021

totally understandable noah, you do not have to apologize for this at all. we love you both so much, as long as you guys are happy 🤍 — eliana meets mod in 60 days (@CHASESBBG) July 22, 2021

Noah Beck's statement was shared on Instagram by user defnoodles, where it was not well received, only receiving around 200 likes and eight comments, all dismissing Beck, at the time of the article.

Noah Beck has not made any further statements on his other social media platforms. Dixie D'Amelio is set to release her latest single titled Psycho at midnight on July 23. Dixie has not made any further comments regarding the pregnancy rumors or Beck's statement addressing their relationship.

Edited by Siddharth Satish