Noel Clarke, The Guardian co-creator caught in allegation row involving “20 women” leaves Twitter scandalized

Several women have reported that “The Guardian” co-creator Noel Clarke has allegedly "harassed and bullied" them. He vigorously denied the allegations in a statement to the newspaper and said that,

“In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me. If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologize. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

BAFTA, the British Academy of Film Awards, suspended Clarke's membership in the company after "20 women" alleged that he violated their rights. Clarke has also had his Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award suspended until further notice. The award was handed to him in April 2021.

Also read: Josh Duggar’s arrest by the feds has Twitter concerned about his pregnant spouse Anna.

A deeper glimpse into Noel Clarke’s history

Clarke is a 45-year-old actor, producer, and writer. He is married to Iris Da-Silva, and they have two children together.

Clarke made his film debut with the movie “I'll Sleep When I'm Dead in” 2003, and he is well known for his role as Mickey Smith in “Doctor Who,” “Star Trek Into Darkness” in the part of Thomas Harewood, and being co-creator of “The Hood” Trilogy.

Image via Getty Images

He is also well-known for his role as Sam in the movie “Kidulthood” (2006), “Adulthood” (2008), and “Brotherhood" (2016).

Advertisement

Among his many achievements are the:

Laurence Olivier Award for Most Promising Performer in 2003.

Dinard British Film Festival for Best Screenplay in 2006.

BAFTA's Orange Rising Star Award in 2009.

Screen Nation Film and Television Awards for Achievement in Film Production in 2017.

The allegations of Clarke “harassing” and “bullying” became public on April 29th, 2021. One of the accusations against him is that he allegedly recorded an unclothed audition of actor Jahannah James without her consent and shared it with a producer who worked for him.

On Friday, April 16th, 2021, which was 13 days before presenting Clarke with his award, BAFTA was notified about the existence of several allegations against the actor. While accepting his award on Friday night, Clark was blissfully unaware of the accusations.

In response to anonymous emails and reports of allegations, BAFTA said they had not received any evidence from which they could conduct investigations. BAFTA’s decision to cover up the accusations against Clarke moved several women to break their silence and speak out against the actor.

Read the statement from BAFTA below:

“In light of the allegations of serious misconduct regarding Noel Clarke in The Guardian, BAFTA has decided to suspend his membership and the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award immediately and until further notice.”

BAFTA verified that, following the April 29th announcement, they planned to give Clarke the award. Lawyers for BAFTA said the foundation had no obligation to investigate the accusations.

“We take this matter extremely seriously. We encouraged the people who contacted us to report the matter to the appropriate authorities and also engaged an independent victim support expert to provide them with professional advice, and that support remains in place.”

Advertisement

They further stated that,

“We will continue to review this matter, and should any allegations be substantiated we will take appropriate action.”

After The Guardian’s article was published, BAFTA updated their statement. It read:

“In light of the Guardian’s piece, which for BAFTA provided for the first time detailed accounts outlining serious allegations regarding Noel Clarke’s conduct, we have immediately suspended the award and Noel Clarke’s membership of BAFTA until further notice.”

I just read a story in this article, that I honestly remember being told by an actor friend around 10 years ago. I was sickened by it then, and I’m sickened by it now. Believe women. https://t.co/SL0ba01lZb — London Hughes (@TheLondonHughes) April 29, 2021

As a young black man, I don’t often see myself represented behind the camera.



As an aspiring black filmmaker, I always saw Noel Clarke as an inspiration.



But as devastating as this may feel, there are more important voices to be raised here, and actual victims to be heard — C.I.Markham (@MarkhamCM) April 29, 2021

Adam Deacon said years ago that Noel Clarke had bullied him and speaking out resulted in him being blacklisted and having a breakdown. Believe victims. — Maisey Bawden (@MaiseyBawden) April 29, 2021

A few years ago Adam deacon, said that Noel Clarke tried to ruin his career, and people didn’t believe him and now look..... — May 7th Baby 😛😛 🇻🇨🇧🇧🇯🇲 (@skinglo_afro) April 29, 2021

Just because someone lives with a mental health condition & has episodes of poor mental health doesn’t mean they should be dismissed. Noel Clarke’s lawyers relied heavily on the stigmatisation of poor mental health to undermine Adam Deacon. — OnlyZans 🇯🇲 (@OnlyZans) April 29, 2021

The casting directors really be telling on themselves because regardless of whether Noel Clarke did or didn't film the audition WHY THE HELL WAS ANYONE BEING FORCED TO AUDITION NAKED? ARE YOU MAD? pic.twitter.com/7GL4hSbiQI — rhi (@O8Yth) April 29, 2021

Can’t believe what I’m reading about Noel Clarke, if this is true I’m utterly shocked. — Paula Barnes (@Barnesy_08) April 30, 2021

I have so many thoughts on this Noel Clarke stuff, SO many - but I’m just so mad, he was meant to be one of the good guys doing great things for the industry… but the things I applauded him for just seem to be how he stayed in control, to manipulate and to abuse his power. pic.twitter.com/m8HyQowTeG — Amy Stubbs (@itsamyelinor) April 30, 2021

Found it really hard to process the Noel Clarke news yesterday tbh. He’s always been top of my list of dream people to work with.



Reading that article yesterday really shook me to my core. I stand with all these women. Believe victims. Believe women. — Nicole Raquel Dennis (@NicoleRaquel_D) April 30, 2021

I've not been able to make it all the way through the Noel Clarke article. I'm so heartbroken for those women. — Colleen Cheetham-Gerrard (@thecolleencg) April 30, 2021

Advertisement

For now, Clarke is vehemently pushing back against the accusations and is actively working with the legal team to clear the air. Besides his public image being blemished, the only major consequence from this debacle was his suspension from BAFTA.

Also read: Where is the “Disaster Girl” now? Zoe Roth sells her internet meme as NFT for $500,000