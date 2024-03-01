"Not on my bingo cards for 2024": Fans question Millie Bobby Brown as British accent seems to be gone 

Stranger Things actor and British native Millie Bobby Brown, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 29, revealed her American accent.

While watching her latest interview with Jimmy Fallon, fans noticed that English-bred Millie seemed to speak in a perfect American accent.

Millie has starred in several American movies and TV shows, including Stranger Things, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and its sequel.

"95% American, 5% English," say fans about Millie Bobby Brown's accent

While commenting on Millie Bobby Brown's accent in the recent The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, fans pointed out that she sounds more American than British.

Users also pointed out that many European accents can switch their accents to an American ones. However, it rarely happens the other way around. Others also believe that it's prevalent for actors to adopt and adapt to different accents as the role demands.

While some believe she fakes her British accent, others have difficulty figuring out her original accent.

During The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2022, Millie revealed,

"I watched Bugsy Malone and Godfather when I was like 8. My parents were like watching all these movies with me and I was like, yeah but 'Hannah Montana's like Oscar nominating, like it's so good. Hannah Montana's the best...Everything about it is amazing and I got the American accent."

During a 2020 Instagram Live program, Bright Minded with Miley Cyrus, Millie said she learned the American accent while watching Hannah Montana. She then said that she wanted to be like Hannah Montana, didn't realize it was an actual job back then, and would have done it for free.