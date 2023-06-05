"Not marriage material": Selling Sunset fans slam Jason Oppenheim after his breakup with Marie Lou Nurk

Jason Oppenheim recently took to Instagram to announce his breakup with Marie Lou Nurk.

The two had been dating for 10 months, reportedly since Nurk made her Selling Sunset debut in season six.

"While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome," Jason wrote in an Instagram story.

Fans of the show were quick to respond to Jason's announcement with disappointment and criticism.

"Is this a Leo thing": Fans on Twitter slam Jason Oppenheim post breakup with Marie Lou Nurk

Many fans expressed their disappointment in the Selling Sunset star, questioning his ability to sustain a long-term relationship. Twitter started buzzing as soon as the news started making headlines.

Jason Oppenheim and Marie Lou Nurk's relationship so far

Marie Lou appeared on Selling Sunset season six when Jason Oppenheim introduced her as his girlfriend to the fierce brokers of the Oppenheim Group. Lou admitted that being in the spotlight comes with both positives and negatives as she isn't able to enjoy the kind of privacy she had before debuting.

Before the split, the 25-year-old model responded to an Instagram Q&A question about her boyfriend's reaction to her moving back to France.

"The truth is, we both knew from the beginning that I would have to move back because of my job, friends, and family being here. Long distance relationships can be tough, but we're both committed to making it work. We make sure to communicate regularly and make time for each other despite the distance."

She continued:

"While it's not always easy, we both believe that our love is worth the effort. I'm grateful to have such a supportive partner who understands my goals and passions. At the end of the day, it's important to follow your heart and pursue your dreams, even if it means taking risks and facing challenges."

This breakup came as a surprise to fans, as Jason Oppenheim and Marie Lou moved into a luxurious condo in Los Angeles earlier this year. The condo, featured in Selling Sunset season 6, is 5,500 sq ft in space and listed at $18 million, making it the most expensive condo in Los Angeles in 2022.

The two had also shared an Instagram post sparking marriage rumors. The post, captioned "Here's to a lifetime of adventures", featured Marie Lou in a white, feather-adorned mini dress and Jason Oppenheim in a black and white suit. Congratulatory messages started pouring in soon, which prompted Jason to change the caption to 'You always make me smile.'

