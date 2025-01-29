"Not sure either are telling the truth"— Internet reacts as Trump White House Press Secretary issues statement about NJ drones

Following the mounting concerns from people about NJ drones spotted in November and December 2024, Trump White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the issue at a press briefing on Tuesday, January 28. She shared an update "directly" from President Donald Trump clarifying that the drones were "not the enemy."

"After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons," Leavitt said.

She further noted that alongside drones authorized by the FAA, there were also other NJ drones flown by hobbyists, recreational, and private individuals. Over time, she said that the number grew, which sparked even more curiosity and controversy.

Expand Tweet

That said, the Trump White House Press Secretary's "update" on the NJ drones sparked various comments from netizens, with others unsure if the latest statement from Trump's admin was truthful.

"Not sure either are telling the truth," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Other netizens pointed out how the Biden administration supposedly "lied" about the NJ drones, when they could have explained what Trump's Press Secretary said months ago.

These comments were in reference to Biden's December 18, 2024, statement, saying that there was "nothing nefarious" about the drone sightings and Trump's retort that the government knew about its origin but refused to tell the people to keep the "suspense."

"Biden admin could have said the same thing months ago. Instead they gaslit folks and let the fear and confusion build," an X user said.

"The Biden administration had the opportunity to be honest about the drones. Help me out here. What did they gain by lying," another X user commented.

"Not a shock, but the Biden administration really just wanted to cause a panic. They could just said that months ago," a user on X added.

However, some netizens thought that the statement from the Trump White House Press Secretary was a non-answer to people's concerns about the drones in New Jersey.

"Why is this accepted as an answer? It does not answer anything. It just creates more questions," an X user pointed out.

"There's still questions. Research for who? Hours of flight is breakthrough," another X user commented.

Donald Trump previously vowed to get to the bottom of the NJ drones controversy, but said he didn't think it was the "enemy"

Expand Tweet

Before the statement made by his Press Secretary on January 28, President Donald Trump previously promised that he would get to the bottom of the mystery sighting of drones in New Jersey.

He told Fox News' Peter Doocy in an article published on January 26 about his plans to uncover the truth after he was asked if there was anything to be worried about. However, his initial theory was that it wasn't an enemy, adding:

"I can't imagine it's an enemy, or there would have been, you know, people would have gotten blown up, all of them."

Donald Trump also said at the time that the NJ drones could have been "testing things," but he wasn't sure about it.

Per NBC New York, there were more reports of new drone sightings in Connecticut and New York after the imposed temporary flight restrictions on drone flights were lifted on January 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback