"Now body positivity to people is code word for fat"-Lizzo on how some of her fans have different notion of body positivity after she lost weight

Pop singer Lizzo (a.k.a. Melissa Viviane Jefferson) recently discussed how her weight loss has impacted some of her fans. On Monday, March 17, 2025, during her interview with Andy Cohen for SiriusXM, the Love In Real Life hitmaker explained that she is still part of the body positivity movement.

Earlier this year, the 36-year-old took to her Instagram to share that she hit her target weight. According to the singer, since then, some fans have believed she wasn't body-positive anymore. She explained:

"The body positivity movement was very political and it got taken and kind of commercialized—and now body positivity to people is code word for fat. So they’re like, ‘Oh she’s not body positive anymore.’ I’m not fat anymore."

Lizzo is a rapper and singer, hailing from Detroit. Throughout her career, she has advocated for body positivity and self-love. This extended even to her music, with her albums like Coconut Oil and Cuz I Love You exploring similar themes.

"It's evolved into body neutrality"- Lizzo about accepting her body and having days when she didn't feel positive about it

During her interview with Andy Cohen, Lizzo discussed the origins of the body-positive movement. She explained that it was created by a group of people who lacked representation in the media, stating:

"(It) was actually created by a sub-group of people who were not put in the media, who were not praised, who were told we shouldn’t exist and we weren’t good enough because our bodies were bigger or disabled or even queer and trans people."

She noted that the most recent wave of the movement ("the 2016 era") saw her calling out societal trends, "telling (her she) shouldn’t exist, (she) shouldn’t wear leotards, and (she) shouldn’t like how (she) look(ed)."

In January, Lizzo shared with her followers that she hit her target weight. While she didn't specify the number, the singer revealed her body mass index (BMI) dropped by ten points and she lost sixteen percent body fat.

Last September, the About Damn Time hitmaker told her TikTok followers she was undergoing a major transformation after exercising and changing her diet. However, many, including rapper Antonio Brown, asserted she lost weight by using Ozempic.

Lizzo, for her part, didn't directly comment on the speculations but frequently played along with the joke. In response to Brown's comment, she shared an IG post of herself in a swimsuit with the caption:

"Holding life like an Ozempic pen."

During a September 2024 interview with The New York Times, the songstress explained that she has learned to embrace "body neutrality" and accept her figure. She stated:

"The idea of body positivity, it's moved away from the antiquated mainstream conception. It's evolved into body neutrality."

Lizzo elaborated that there were days when she adored her body, but there were also times that she didn't feel positive. But, she explained, she has learned to accept it.

The singer has been working on her upcoming fifth studio album, Love in Real Life. Last month she dropped its lead single (same name as the album). This week, she revealed via an Instagram post that she finished working on the said project. However, a release date is yet to be announced.

