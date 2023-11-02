Nyad on Netflix: Release date, plot, and more 

Netflix’s upcoming biopic Nyad follows an incredible true live story of a long-distance swimmer, Diana Nyad.

Directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, the film follows Nyad's successful attempt at covering the 110-mile stretch between Cuba and Florida without a protective cage.

The American swimmer had attempted the feat multiple times previously but could not get over her fear of sharks. Despite not being able to complete the journey during her prime, she made a final, resolute attempt back in September 2013.

She achieved success this time, becoming the first swimmer to complete that distance without a cage.

Having hit select theaters on October 20, Nyad will now be available to stream worldwide on Netflix from November 3. The movie previously had its international premiere at the Toronto Film Festival back in September and has already received rave reviews.

Directors Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin are known for their unique perspective on documentaries, something they have displayed once again in their latest offering. Starring Annette Bening in the title role, the movie will cover her final attempt on the 110-mile stretch.

Often described as the toughest swim in the world, Nyad had previously attempted to become the first person to finish the course multiple times. However, the elusive achievement was completed by her only at the age of 60, with help from her best friend and coach Bonnie Stoll.

Bonnie’s role will be played by two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster. The movie also stars Rhys Ifans in the role of John Bartlett, the captain of the ship that accompanied the American swimmer on her tumultuous journey.

Bening’s portrayal of the lead character has already led to praise from fans and critics alike. The actress apparently underwent months of rigorous training and even trained in long-distance swimming in order to prepare herself for the role.

Bening’s impact as the lead character was even praised by professionals, and she reportedly did all of her stunts on her own.

The theatrical release of the movie took place on October 20. This means that the internet is chock-full of reviews that can be read before fans take a punt on Nyad.

Expected to be in contention for the Oscars this year in multiple categories, it currently has a rating of 7.2 on IMDB, quite impressive for a documentary. While the Netflix release is bound to result in more clarity regarding viewer response, the film appears to be worth a watch, especially for fans who enjoy documentaries.

Watching it in a theater might prove daunting at this point, but it is only a matter of hours before the movie will be available on Netflix. The film will be available to stream on the platform starting on November 3.