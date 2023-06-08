"Officially at the superhero burnout point"- DC's Blue Beetle poster leaves fans fuming

DC's upcoming Blue Beetle, which is based on the DC comic character of the same name, has been much anticipated over the past few months, especially with the sorry state of the studio that was hit with multiple failures. However, a new poster reveal for the film has acted in a contrary manner as it managed to leave fans angry and frustrated.

This is because the film opted for the same superhero film archetype poster that has become increasingly common over the past few years. These posters, ranging from Avengers: Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, have all featured many characters with vibrant hues and what is being referred to as 'floating heads.'

With the age of superheroes rapidly descending on both television and films, fans seemed to have seen just enough. This poster drew heavy criticism on social media sites like Twitter, where fans pointed out the lazy work of the creators for not thinking up anything original.

Fans call out the creators for using an overused template and lazy design for Blue Beetle's poster

Before the backlash happened, no one had anticipated that the tried-and-tested formula of designing superhero posters would fail. Previously, superhero film posters often featured a lot of creativity, but the unprecedented success of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame seems to have changed that, with most trying to replicate the formula that has worked before.

For this upcoming film, however, fans were expecting much more. Following the release of the poster, most fans did not shy away from expressing their disappointment with this new development.

Blue Beetle is set to premiere theatrically on August 18, 2023. It is directed by Angel Manuel Soto from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. It will be the 14th film in the DCEU. Warner Bros. will serve as the distributor for the film. A trailer for Blue Beetle should drop soon.

