"OMG we did not expect this": Valkyrae's collaboration with Bella Poarch for new music video sends Twitter into a frenzy

Twitch star Valkyrae is reportedly collaborating with TikToker Bella Poarch for her new music video coming out on May 14th titled "Build a Bitch". On her most recent Twitch stream, she announced that she had finally been given permission to talk about her being in an upcoming music video. Fans of hers were excited as her previous collaboration and appearance was well-received by the audience.

Many fans speculated that Valkyrae was hinting at a possible collaboration with TikTok star and fellow Filipina, Bella Poarch, as Bella had recently announced that she was going to be making a music video for her new song titled, "Build a Bitch".

It has since been confirmed by Bella Poarch as she tweeted out an image of her and Valkyrae in the music video on May 11th, 2021. The music video by the TikTok star and Twitch Streamer is set to come out on May 14th 2021.

With over 66.4 million followers and over 1.5 billion views, Bella Poarch has become a household name in the TikTok community. Popularizing the "M to the B" trend on TikTok, many have become fans of Bella Poarch's "cute personality." Valkyrae, otherwise known as Rachel Hofstetter, rose to fame on Twitch with over 1 million followers. Both Bella Poarch and Valkyrae gained a mass following during the quarantine due to their fun content.

Surprise!! I’m in another music video!@bellapoarch ‘s video drops this Friday, May 14th! I’ll be posting my behind the scenes Vlog that day as well ☺️🎉 pic.twitter.com/rdkzTYvXBH — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) May 11, 2021

Unexpected Bella Poarch and Valkyrae Collaboration

Many fans were excited to hear the news and tweeted out their reactions to the new announcement. Fans of both Bella Poarch and Valkyrae expressed that they did not see the collaboration coming, therefore, were very surprised by the announcement made by both girls on May 11th, 2021.

Here are the reactions tweeted out by fans of both Bella Poarch and Valkyrae:

OH MY GOODNESS RAE I CAN’T BELIEVE IT THIS IS SUCH A SURPRISE!!!!! you look absolutely gorgeous as usual <3 can’t wait to see the mv and your vlog! :D — mel (@agorapovic) May 11, 2021

IM SO HYPED — lisa🪴 (@cup0fcoffe3) May 11, 2021

I'm so excited I can't wait I'm so happy and proud rae 🤩🤩🤯 — BUILD A BITCH | 工dah☀️ (@itsmehadi5) May 11, 2021

YESSSS VALKYRAE IS IN ANOTHER MUSIC VIDEO LETS GOOO AND BELLA POARCH HAS A NEW SONG??? POG?? #valkyrae #bellapoarch pic.twitter.com/rdT01ovZ9G — akayz the habibi 🖤 (@akayzzthehabibi) May 11, 2021

Valkyrae and Bella Poarch are so elite — ant (@antthehoop3r) May 12, 2021

RAE IN MUSIC VIDEO RAE IN MUSIC VIDEO RAE IN MUSIC VIDEO I LOVE HER I LOVE YOU MY QUEEN YOU ARE SO SWAG SO SUCCESSFUL IM SO PROUD UR SO COOL SO EMPOWERING MY LITERAL QUEEN I LOVE YOU AND AM SO PROUD OF ALL THE BIG MOVES YOURE MAKING😩 @Valkyrae — Mila (@Milafier) May 11, 2021

yo omfg no way that crazy? i had no idea i never would have guessed ! congrats ! — Melo (@melojrtv) May 11, 2021

WOW IM SO EXCITED!!! — Lee Ann 🥀🌧️ (@ultrcmcr) May 11, 2021

Would have never guessed wow — steph (@dtxstephanie1) May 11, 2021

New projects for Valkyrae

Many fans of Valkyrae were excited to see her new project as her previous music video appearance in MGK ft. Corpse's song "DAYWALKER!" was a big hit.

Many in the gaming community are on the lookout for Valkyrae's next project. While Bella Poarch is set to release an album, "Build a Bitch" by Bella Poarch starring Valkyrae comes out on May 14th.

