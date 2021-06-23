Once Upon a Time in LA 2021: Lineup, tickets, price, how to buy, and everything about the music festival as it returns

Hip-hop fest Once Upon a Time in LA returns in 2021. The festival was last held in 2019. Tickets will soon go on sale online. After a harrowing last year, the fest promises to be bigger than ever this year for its audience.

Fans were disappointed in 2020 when the festival had to be canceled. But since things are crawling back to normality, the organizers decided that it was time for the festivities to return.

Once Upon a Time in LA tickets

The pre-sale of Once Upon a Time in LA will start on June 25 at 10:00 a.m. PST. The general sale will start on June 28 at 10:00 a.m. PST.

This year's locations include the Banc of California Stadium and Exposition Park. The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 18. Once Upon A Time in LA is being produced by Snoop Dogg, Live Nation, and Bobby Dee Presents.

Popular artists like 0 Cent, YG, The Game, Warren G., George Clinton, Parliament-Funkadelic, War, The Delfonics, Cypress Hill, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Blueface, and many others will be a part of Once Upon a Time in LA.

The organizers have promised to follow all COVID safety protocols.

Ticket prices and where to purchase

Tickets for Once Upon a Time in LA can be purchased from the festival’s official website. Additionally, fans can sign up using a presale code.

There will be four ticket options to choose from: General admission, VIP, Platinum, and VIP Cabana.

The General Admission ticket has been priced at $159.99 and VIP tickets priced at $255. Platinum tickets cost $549. The VIP Cabana tickets cost a whopping $5000.

I signed up for my presale code because if Al Green is going to be there, you bet I’m going! 🥳🥳 https://t.co/UZHOGLzeQQ — T is on fire (@Whateva691) June 22, 2021

The down payment charges for General admission and VIP starts at $19.99, while the down payment for Platinum and VIP Cabana tickets start at 25% of the ticket price. Once Upon a Time in LA also provides the option of a Layaway Plan.

