"One of the best lecturers in the entire campus": Community reacts as Andy Chang University of Houston professor is reportedly arrested

The recent arrest of University of Houston professor James Andy Chang over child porn charges has stunned the community, who described the educator as "One of the best lecturers in the entire campus."

Andy Chang, a math professor at the University of Houston, was arrested on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, by the Houston Police Department Crimes Against Children Task Force for possession of child porn.

While the details surrounding the charges against the professor were not disclosed, the arrest rattled the University community.

Netizens react as University of Houston professor Andy Chang is arrested on child pornography charges

University of Houston professor James Andy Chang’s arrest has baffled community members as many express their shock and dismay over the allegations against the professor seemingly revered in his field of work.

On Tuesday, ABC News was the first to confirm the identity of the professor, who was arrested on child porn charges. ABC reported that James Andy Chang, who was taken into custody on the university campus for possession of child pornography, also tutored students in the area.

While the University acknowledged that a professor was arrested, they declined to disclose the name of the educator. In a statement, the University of Houston said:

“The University of Houston is aware of the charges...his employment as a lecturer in the Department of Mathematics has been suspended. Any further questions should be directed to the Houston Police Department or Harris County District Attorney’s Office.”

However, multiple Reddit users who learned that the professor in question was Andrew Chang said that they were shocked to learn about the arrest. Chang, who has a 4.9 rating on the Rate My Professor Website, was universally regarded as a highly respectable lecturer seemingly devoted to his students. A review on the Rate My Professor website read:

In light of the recent allegations, the professor’s rating would probably take a hit as community members began speculating online about the allegations shrouding Chang. Here are a few reactions to his arrest.

What we know about Andy Chang

Per his LinkedIn, Chang, who graduated with a Master's and Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Houston in 2014, began working as a Lecturer in Mathematics at the institution in 2018. Chag also obtained his bachelor's degree in Science from the University of Houston in 2011.

Chang was promoted to Assistant Director of Graduate students at the University of Houston in 2022.