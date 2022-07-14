“One of the most chicken things I've ever seen”: Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin condemns Robb Elementary school shooting video, sparks criticism online

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin is receiving sharp criticism online because of his statement regarding the release of the Uvalde shooting footage by the media.
The video, released by a local publication, Austin American-Statesman, is about 77 minutes long and shows the feeble and unhurried response of the police force during the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers.
It was initially meant to be shown to grieving families on Sunday and then released to the public. At a council meeting on July 13, Mayor Don McLaughlin criticized the early release and said:
“I want to go on the record. The way that video was released today was one of the most chicken things I've ever seen. There was no reason for those families to have to see that. They were going to see the video but they didn’t need to see the gunman coming in and hear the gunshots.”
Ernest W. King III, another council member, said that the video was released for ratings and money only.
Angry netizens took to social media to question the mayor's response, and lambasted him for overlooking the cowardly behavior exhibited by the cops.
The leaked video shows officers rushing into the school just minutes after the gunman began his rampage. Instead of confronting him, they are seen lingering around the hallway. A cop in a helmet and vest was even spotted using a wall-mounted hand sanitizer dispenser before checking his phone.
Twitteratti slam Uvalde Mayor for his statement, call out police cowardice
Twitter reacted angrily to Mayor McLaughlin's statement, labeling him a coward for only being concerned about the media release of the video instead of addressing the botched response and inaction from his police force.
Some netizens were also quick to point out the irony in McLaughlin's statement, implying how the police response could also be labeled as "one of the most chicken things" ever seen.
Uvalde School Shooting: The blame game continues
The shooting at Robb Elementary School happened on May 24, 2022 and left 21 dead. The shooter, Salvador Ramos, was eventually shot dead by the forces.
The police's initial response to the emergency situation was heavily criticized by parents of the children and the media. Pedro Arredendo, the school district police chief, was accused of delaying orders during the shooting.
He resigned a few weeks after the massacre.