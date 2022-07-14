“One of the most chicken things I've ever seen”: Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin condemns Robb Elementary school shooting video, sparks criticism online

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin is receiving sharp criticism online because of his statement regarding the release of the Uvalde shooting footage by the media.

The video, released by a local publication, Austin American-Statesman, is about 77 minutes long and shows the feeble and unhurried response of the police force during the Uvalde school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers.

It was initially meant to be shown to grieving families on Sunday and then released to the public. At a council meeting on July 13, Mayor Don McLaughlin criticized the early release and said:

“I want to go on the record. The way that video was released today was one of the most chicken things I've ever seen. There was no reason for those families to have to see that. They were going to see the video but they didn’t need to see the gunman coming in and hear the gunshots.”

Ernest W. King III, another council member, said that the video was released for ratings and money only.

Antonia Hylton said that the Uvalde city meeting was getting heated, with the Mayor calling reporters at the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE "chicken" and "unprofessional" for releasing new video footage before the families were able to see it first. A resident shot back, asking him if he thinks the cops are chickens.

Angry netizens took to social media to question the mayor's response, and lambasted him for overlooking the cowardly behavior exhibited by the cops.

The leaked video shows officers rushing into the school just minutes after the gunman began his rampage. Instead of confronting him, they are seen lingering around the hallway. A cop in a helmet and vest was even spotted using a wall-mounted hand sanitizer dispenser before checking his phone.

Twitteratti slam Uvalde Mayor for his statement, call out police cowardice

Twitter reacted angrily to Mayor McLaughlin's statement, labeling him a coward for only being concerned about the media release of the video instead of addressing the botched response and inaction from his police force.

Twitter users noted they were more upset over video being leaked than 19 children and 2 teachers being slaughtered, criticizing how upset Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and council member Ernest "Chip" King were after the release of the school footage that showed the cowardice of Uvalde Police officers.

Critics suggested that Abbott and McLaughlin appeared to be colluding to cover-up the botched response that resulted in 19 children and 2 teachers being slaughtered, with McLaughlin continuing to deflect blame from his Uvalde ISD police chief, Uvalde Police, and Uvalde SWAT officers.

The whole world knows how your spineless police force allowed 19 children and two teachers to bleed out while those paid to protect and serve cowered in the corridor.

Resident followed up, asking he they thought that cops were "chicken?"

A resident followed up at the council meeting, asking if they thought that the cops were "chicken." The Mayor had called the media "chicken" for releasing video from school at the City Council meeting, while another member of the council called it "chickenshit."

Some netizens were also quick to point out the irony in McLaughlin's statement, implying how the police response could also be labeled as "one of the most chicken things" ever seen.

One Twitter user commented that the most chicken thing ever was to have dozens of heavily armed officers waiting for 77 minutes while children were getting slaughtered. The second most chicken thing ever would be the coverup. The third most chicken thing ever would be Mayor of Uvalde Don McLaughlin.

At a city council meeting in Uvalde, Mayor Don McLaughlin said the newspaper's actions of releasing some video footage were "one of the most chicken things I've ever seen." Some detected irony in this statement.

Uvalde School Shooting: The blame game continues

The shooting at Robb Elementary School happened on May 24, 2022 and left 21 dead. The shooter, Salvador Ramos, was eventually shot dead by the forces.

The police's initial response to the emergency situation was heavily criticized by parents of the children and the media. Pedro Arredendo, the school district police chief, was accused of delaying orders during the shooting.

He resigned a few weeks after the massacre.

