 "One of the highest infection percentages": Atlanta pool party Twitter videos leave internet repulsed 

A pool party for adults that took place in Atlanta has left the internet scandalized. During the event, several attendants were seen enjoying a drink under the sun, dancing and lounging by the pool. A woman showing off her body with little to no clothing in a video has gone viral online. The clip proceeds to show two people in a compromising position in front of several other invitees. At the time of writing this article, the explicit video had amassing multi million views across social media platforms. Netizens expressed disgust over the same online:

The pool party in question seems to have taken place in Atlanta. Attendees were seen cheering on and recording the two people taking part in inappropriate activities.

Due to the explicit nature of the video, it will not be shown in the article below. Exact details about who hosted the event and who participated in the indecent act remains unknown at the time of writing this article. It also remains unclear as to whether there were any minors at the event. No other news outlet had reported on the same. However, the topic has taken over the internet swiftly.

Many took to Twitter to express concern over the hygiene at the pool party. Others were simply infuriated over the hedonistic nature of the event.

Netizens react to the viral Atlanta pool party video

Several netizens took to the internet and expressed that the viral pool party clip made them sick to the stomach. Internet users were outraged over the incident. As majority of the internet expressed how livid they were, others created hilarious memes. A few reactions to the viral video read:

ARI @msheavens3nt 🏾‍♀️ that girl from the pool party need some help thinking that’s what young and turnt is about🏾‍♀️ that girl from the pool party need some help thinking that’s what young and turnt is about💆🏾‍♀️

MATERIAL GORL @KisseslikeKay That pool party video literally makes me want to throw up… :( That pool party video literally makes me want to throw up… :(

Jordan @jordansos25 this atlanta pool party season has been repulsive this atlanta pool party season has been repulsive

Nen-Z @Yallchildishasf No more pool parties for Atlanta No more pool parties for Atlanta

X @Officialxzavia Please for the love of God no more pictures or videos of that pool party in Atlanta Please for the love of God no more pictures or videos of that pool party in Atlanta 😷

CHASEMEHOE @destinnyyyyy1 @sheriamiel I can just image how that party smell. @sheriamiel I can just image how that party smell.

In My Element @painandpoetry_ 🤧 @sheriamiel The pool got herpes, gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis, smallpox, chickenpox, the measles, hepatitis, genital warts, HPV, Covid - 5000, and death lol written all over it @sheriamiel The pool got herpes, gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis, smallpox, chickenpox, the measles, hepatitis, genital warts, HPV, Covid - 5000, and death lol written all over it 😏🤧

It remains unclear as to whether the people who exposed themselves in an indecent manner were legally charged for their actions.

This is not the first time a pool party has required police intervention. Earlier this month, nearly 30 people were taken into custody in Bibb County, Georgia after hosting an authorized party. Law enforcement found alcohol, marijuana, 15 firearms, packaging material and digital scales at the event. It was also discovered that party goers had impounded 16 cars.

As the police entered the event, multiple people were seen attempting to run away. However, dozens of people were caught, which also included two teenagers who were 15 and 16 years old.

Those who were arrested are facing criminal trespassing charges at the moment. They may also face additional charges.

