"Our daughter entered the world via squat position": Strictly star Fleur East welcomes baby girl with husband Marcel Badiane-Robin

Fleur East, the Strictly star, gave birth to a baby girl on Friday, March 22, 2024. The singer-songwriter welcomed her first child with husband and French designer Marcel Robin. Sharing the news with the world on Instagram, East revealed how she had childbirth at home, surrounded by midwives, her aunt, and her husband. She said:

"Our daughter entered the world via squat position into the arms of my husband and I on our living room floor!"

Fleur East, 36, has been married to Robin for five years after being in a relationship with him for nine years. East also appeared as a celebrity sitter on Sky Arts' Artist of the Year in October last year.

Fleur East reveals her daughter's name to be 'Nova'

Fleur East first revealed the news of her pregnancy on January 1, 2024. In the Instagram post, East was captured cradling her bump with the caption: "2024 is going to be different."

Fleur East maintained a low-key public presence throughout her pregnancy, except for her red-carpet entrance at the Brit Awards. At the event, she was seen wearing a glittery brown figure-hugging jumpsuit, flaunting her baby bump.

Fleur's career as a singer first gained prominence in 2005, when she was selected on The X Factor as a member of the girl group Addictiv Ladies. They were eliminated in the first week, but East returned as a solo artist in 2014.

In her Instagram post about her daughter's birth, the Strictly Come Dancing star also revealed that she named her "Nova." East mentioned that both of them were resting and doing well and were thankful to their midwives and family for all the help and love. The singer then remarked that childbirth "really does take a village," calling her daughter a blessing.

In the picture attached to the post, East is seen wearing loose metallic grey pants, a brown turtleneck, and an overcoat. Her daughter is strapped to her chest. In the next video, she is seen smiling goofily, cradling her baby as she walks towards the camera. In the last picture, the three of them are together in a mirror selfie, with Marcel taking the snap.

Many of Fleur East's friends congratulated the couple on their daughter's birth on Instagram. Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Leach commented on the post: "Oh Fleur! Welcome to the world, baby Nova!"

British swimmer Ellie Simmonds wrote: "The biggest congratulations. I'm so happy for you both. Welcome to the world Nova x"

Formula-1 reporter Natalie Pinkham said: "Welcome to the world Super Nova. So much love to you and your gorgeous little family"

TV Presenter and photographer Hamza Yassin commented: "Congratulations to you both. I can't wait to meet Nova, and you guys obviously. Xxx"

Celebrity Masterchef winner Lisa Snowdon wrote: "Oh wow! How incredible, Nova! You're a force like your mama. Welcome to the world little girl."

I'm Outta Love singer Anastacia said: "Congratulations mommy and daddy on your beautiful blessing. You take time to enjoy this little angel."

Other wishes came from Karen Hauer, Natasha Gay, Ryan Kay, Brenda Edwards, Lauren Oakley, and Perri Kiely.

A month before delivering her baby, Fleur East took some time off from her breakfast show, Hits Radio. She thanked her team for making her last week at work special and her listeners for the well wishes and hilarious messages. Before signing off, East said that she'll be back soon.