Park Chan-wook's 'Decision to Leave' earns 2023 Golden Globe nomination

Park Chan-wook's thriller romance film Decision to Leave recently earned a nomination for the 2023 Golden Globes.

On December 12, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, and Decision to Leave bagged a nomination for the category of Best Picture: Non-English Language.

Golden Globe Awards @goldenglobes



All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Decision to Leave

RRR



#GoldenGlobes Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture - Non-English LanguageAll Quiet on the Western FrontArgentina, 1985CloseDecision to LeaveRRR Congratulations to the nominees for Best Picture - Non-English Language✨ All Quiet on the Western Front ✨ Argentina, 1985✨ Close ✨ Decision to Leave✨ RRR#GoldenGlobes https://t.co/DfNs0VQbIs

The Golden Globes Awards will take place on January 10, 2023. Decision to Leave will compete against other foreign language films from around the world, including:

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium/france/Netherlands)

RRR (India)

The award, formerly known as Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language), was won by Parasite in 2020, making it the first Korean film to ever win a Golden Globe Award. Minari then won the award the very next year.

Park Chan-wook is also the co-writer and producer of Decision to Leave

The star cast entails amazing artists like Tang Wei, Park Hae-il, Lee Jyung-hyun, Park Yong-woo, Go Kyung-pyo, and many more.

Decision to Leave depicts the story of Jang Hae-jun, an insomniac detective who encounters a case involving the death of a retired immigration worker, and suspects the man's wife, Song Seo-rae.

As the case deepens and the story unfolds, Hae-jun starts getting obsessed with Seo-rae, and the two start having an affair.

The cinematography by Kim Ji-young is praised for its representation of the thrilling vibe through the misty weather of South Korea.

The film has received widespread acclaim for its thought-provoking story and powerful performances. Many critics have praised the film for its realistic portrayal of the challenges faced by young people in today's globalized world.

Internet users heaped praise on the movie

Netizens took to Twitter to highlight the parts of the movie that touched their hearts and explained the depth of the storyline.

🖇️ @sikenoir decision to leave DESTROYED me but this review destroyed me even more. decision to leave DESTROYED me but this review destroyed me even more. https://t.co/KaCR3ZXvxz

PJ @filmisconstant Decision To Leave is one of the greatest mystery dramas in recent memory. It felt like watching an (anti)romance blossoming through a police procedural. Tang Wei will definitely haunt me for a long time. Decision To Leave is one of the greatest mystery dramas in recent memory. It felt like watching an (anti)romance blossoming through a police procedural. Tang Wei will definitely haunt me for a long time. https://t.co/EUFzyWfqRi

ʲᵒᵒⁿᵈⁱᵃʳʸ @Nousseiba09



"I met RM in person and he was a very intelligent man. He told me he enjoyed Decision to Leave — I think he said he watched it six times."



vulture.com/article/park-c…



#RM #Namjoon Director Park Chan-wook ("Decision to Leave") mentioned Joon in a recent interview with Vulture"I met RM in person and he was a very intelligent man. He told me he enjoyed Decision to Leave — I think he said he watched it six times." Director Park Chan-wook ("Decision to Leave") mentioned Joon in a recent interview with Vulture"I met RM in person and he was a very intelligent man. He told me he enjoyed Decision to Leave — I think he said he watched it six times."🔗vulture.com/article/park-c…#RM #Namjoon https://t.co/zMRiu5Izhf

Awards and nominations presented to the film

The film was nominated for the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded at the Cannes Film Festival, where Park Chan-wook even won the best director award for the said movie.

It was selected as the South Korean entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards. The film was even named one of the top five international films of 2022 by the National Board of review.

On June 29, 2022, a theatrical play was released based on the movie in South Korea.

Poll : 0 votes