Patricia Richardson’s character in ‘Home Improvement’ explored as actress says a reboot would be “very weird”

In an interview with the Back to the Best podcast, released on Thursday, March 28, Patricia Richardson discussed the possibility of bringing the comedy show, Home Improvement, back. She appeared on the show alongside Tim Allen in the 1990s.

The actress said that learning that her former co-star was talking about bringing the program back to life was "weird."

Richardson also made it clear that she had no desire to revive the 90s sitcom.

"It was so weird… I would hear [Tim] was coming out publicly and saying this stuff about how everyone was on board to do a ‘Home Improvement’ reunion. But he never asked me, and he never asked Jonathan [Taylor Thomas]. Who I talk to," she said.

Patricia Richardson is well recognized for co-starring as Allen's wife in the enduring television series Home Improvement as Jillian Taylor.

Patricia Richardson's role as Jillian "Jill" Taylor in the ABC sitcom Home Improvement was her claim to fame. She received several nominations and won the Primetime Emmy Award for her work on the show.

Three months after giving birth to twins in 1991, Richardson was called in at the last minute to replace Frances Fisher in the sitcom where she would go on to play Jill Taylor.

Tim Taylor's wife, Jillian Taylor, assisted Tim in raising their three boys, Brad, Randy, and Mark.

In the show, it was revealed that Jillian and her sisters didn't have a stable home life growing up because their father was in the Army. In Taylor and Her Sisters and Taps, Jill appears with her on-screen siblings.

Early on in the show, it is established that Jill acts as her husband and kids' logical voice. In addition to her common sense, Jillian is well aware of her emotions. Ballet and opera are two of Jill's favorite complex art forms.

Jill has been portrayed as demanding and dictatorial throughout the series, which has gotten her into countless conflicts with Tim. However, occasionally, she recognizes her personality and apologizes to Tim, though he usually apologizes because of his narrow-minded complexion.

In addition, she is described as prudent, ladylike, lovable, understanding, trustworthy, responsible, self-reliant, motherly, low-key, easygoing, positive, joyful, sensible, perceptive, lion-hearted, thoughtful, caring, likable, perceptive, and righteous.

When Jill is upset, she may occasionally be very forceful and threatening. With just one punch to the face, she was able to give Tim a black eye and knock him out.

Despite claims to the contrary from Tim Allen, Patricia Richardson's on-screen husband, and the show's star, Richardson has no plans to return to her part in Home Improvement.

Patricia Richardson made it clear that she has no desire to revive the 90s sitcom in a recent interview with the Back to the Best podcast. Regarding the same, she said:

"So I called Jonathan one day and said, 'Has he asked you about this? And he went, ‘No.’ And "Why's he going around telling everybody that we're all on board when he hasn’t talked to you or me?'"

Apart from Home Improvement, she also played several characters on shows like NCIS, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Last Man Standing, Blindspot, The West Wing, and Strong Medicine.