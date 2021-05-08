Paul Van Doren dead at 90: Tributes pour in for Vans shoe co-founder who created “such a masterpiece”

The high school dropout mastermind behind the Vans brand, Paul Van Doren, has died at 90.

The sneaker label announced the news of his demise via a tweet on May 7th, 2021. However, the cause of death has not been revealed yet.

It's with a heavy heart that Vans announces the passing of our co-founder, Paul Van Doren. Paul was not just an entrepreneur; he was an innovator. We send our love and strength to the Van Doren family and the countless Vans Family members who have brought Paul’s legacy to life. pic.twitter.com/5pDEo6RNhj — Vans (@VANS_66) May 7, 2021

The tweet states:

The skateboarding community and fans from throughout the world have been coming out with tributes for Van Doren.

Many grief-stricken and loyal fans of the brand even found it hard to believe that the co-founder had passed away. Readers can see the tweets below.

Rest in Peace, Paul Van Doren! 🥀

thank you for creating such a masterpiece pic.twitter.com/6lumDLLeAz — yaya (@heyahya) May 7, 2021

So sad to hear that Paul Van Doren has died 😢 pic.twitter.com/KkWFygxcg6 — william hugh potter (@whpotter) May 7, 2021

RIP Paul Van Doren.



Without him, there would be no VANS. pic.twitter.com/U4zuj77KSF — as cold as your ex’s heart (@jastairvine) May 7, 2021

I never thought I would get so emotional over Paul Van Doren passing away. Thank you, Sir. Off the Wall Forever! — shara (@shararanika) May 7, 2021

My team and I are sending our thoughts to the Van Doren family, and the Vans family.



James and Paul Van Doren helped bring creativity and ingenuity to this now iconic company. RIP, and your legacy will endure. https://t.co/XE8ihxxgb2 — Supervisor Katrina Foley (@SupervisorFoley) May 7, 2021

RIP sir Paul Van Doren(90).. founder of Vans 😔 as a Vans lover for 11yrs, you have my full respect, thank you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UF5aH3X8Gm — 👻 (@chewymoto) May 7, 2021

Paul Van Doren passed away. Idk anything about him personally, but I just know he helped create my favorite clothing brand. pic.twitter.com/F3F0tdHRv8 — plant cells (@linuxkensho) May 7, 2021

One of the only brands I really have loyalty towards, what a shoe, what a company. RIP. https://t.co/zLIYVQxdY0 — Ben Buchnat (@benbuchnat) May 8, 2021

Rest In Peace, Paul Van Doren 😢❤️



This is a composition I made in high school while learning photoshop of some of my favorite pairs



Rocking my checkered slip ons all day today 🏁 pic.twitter.com/lMm55MLeDh — icee (@isaiasecruz) May 7, 2021

Rest In Power Paul Van Doren 🌻 — randiantariksa (@randiantariksa) May 8, 2021

Rest in peace Paul Van Doren your shoes are iconic and you a legend your trainers will be worn by generations to come as they were by generations before. Long live oldskool trainers that tread the streets in comfort and style. — Mandy Reid (@MandyRe25449495) May 8, 2021

Thank you for your innovations and passion! Rest easy — Dj Aero (@DjAero) May 8, 2021

I’ve skated,slammed and lived my life in your legendary shoes. Thank you and Rest In Peace Mr Van Doren. — VdaraPete (@VdaraPete) May 8, 2021

RIP, You made this world a better place with love, art & comfort 🤍 — Kumail (@KumailMJ) May 7, 2021

History of Paul Van Doren and the Vans brand

Vans' iconic logo and tagline by Paul Van Doren (Image via Vans, Facebook)

A Boston-born high school dropout, Paul Van Doren, worked for a shoe company called “Randy’s,” a brand that sold vulcanized sneakers. During the mid-60s, van Doren and his brother, Jim Van Doren, were dispatched by the company to handle an underperforming factory in Garden Grove, California.

But the two went on to establish Vans in Anaheim, California.

In 1966, Vans started a multi-billion dollar shoe empire with Jim and partners Gordon Lee and Serge D'E|lia. The Van Doren Rubber Company peaked in popularity from its inception for its canvas boat shoes and came out as the perfect dress code for the beach lifestyle.

The Vans brand played a pivotal role in California’s skate culture and even helped its lifestyle become a global phenomenon.

Though the apparel giant faced bankruptcy in 1984 and was sold to VF Corporation in 2004, the brand has managed to rise as a fashion powerhouse with an estimated $4 billion in sales each year.

It’s clear that Paul Van Doren heralded the brand to its multi-billion dollar success in its early years, and he will truly be missed by the corporation and its fanbase.