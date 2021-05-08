Paul Van Doren dead at 90: Tributes pour in for Vans shoe co-founder who created “such a masterpiece”

The high school dropout mastermind behind the Vans brand, Paul Van Doren, has died at 90.
The sneaker label announced the news of his demise via a tweet on May 7th, 2021. However, the cause of death has not been revealed yet.
The tweet states:
“It’s with a heavy heart that Vans announces the passing of our co-founder, Paul Van Doren. Paul was not just an entrepreneur; he was an innovator. We send our love and strength to the Van Doren family and the countless Vans Family members who have brought Paul’s legacy to life.”
The skateboarding community and fans from throughout the world have been coming out with tributes for Van Doren.
Many grief-stricken and loyal fans of the brand even found it hard to believe that the co-founder had passed away. Readers can see the tweets below.
History of Paul Van Doren and the Vans brand
A Boston-born high school dropout, Paul Van Doren, worked for a shoe company called “Randy’s,” a brand that sold vulcanized sneakers. During the mid-60s, van Doren and his brother, Jim Van Doren, were dispatched by the company to handle an underperforming factory in Garden Grove, California.
But the two went on to establish Vans in Anaheim, California.
In 1966, Vans started a multi-billion dollar shoe empire with Jim and partners Gordon Lee and Serge D'E|lia. The Van Doren Rubber Company peaked in popularity from its inception for its canvas boat shoes and came out as the perfect dress code for the beach lifestyle.
The Vans brand played a pivotal role in California’s skate culture and even helped its lifestyle become a global phenomenon.
Though the apparel giant faced bankruptcy in 1984 and was sold to VF Corporation in 2004, the brand has managed to rise as a fashion powerhouse with an estimated $4 billion in sales each year.
It’s clear that Paul Van Doren heralded the brand to its multi-billion dollar success in its early years, and he will truly be missed by the corporation and its fanbase.