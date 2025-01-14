“People think musicians make a ton of money but nobody really knows” — Netizens react as Madlib launches fundraiser after losing his home in LA fires

American producer, DJ, and rapper Madlib has started a fundraiser on Donorbox after losing his home, "decades of music," and equipment in the Los Angeles wildfires. The producer and his manager, Stacy Epps, announced the fundraiser in an Instagram post on January 13, 2025.

They shared that the donations are tax-deductible and will go directly to him and his family. They will use the donation money to purchase essentials like clothing, temporary shelter, transportation, etc. The artist also shared he needed his fans' help to continue making music.

"Your donation, no matter the amount, will provide assistance to help Madlib with immediate personal needs, essentials like clothing, temporary housing, transportation costs and the tools Madlib needs to continue creating the music that has touched so many lives," the post's caption read.

The producer has more than 240,000 Instagram followers. His fans have already started donating, but their reaction to the fundraiser announcement was mixed. A netizen (@fettiandspaghetti) shared their thoughts on the artist's post, saying musicians making a lot of money is not true.

Most netizens expressed their disappointment at the news that the DJ had lost years of music to the wildfires, calling the incident "the burning of the Library of Alexandria of hip-hop."

Some netizens found it difficult to believe a "multi-millionaire" artist needed donation money. One netizen mockingly commented on his post —

"Oh won't you help me rebuild my Malibu mansion?"

Madlib's fundraiser receives the same backlash as Mandy Moore's GoFundMe for in-laws

Like the rapper, singer Mandy Moore announced in an Instagram post on January 9 that her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Griff and Kit Goldsmith, lost their homes in the Eaton fire.

The singer also shared that Griff lost his drumset in the fire and could not make a living. Moore shared a link to their GoFundMe page, saying they need the money since their first baby will be born soon.

This announcement upset netizens who claimed a "multi-millionaire" singer like Moore should help her family instead of asking for donations. Soon after the backlash, Moore responded by writing on Instagram,

"People questioning whether we're helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic. Of course we are."

Hollywood celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Heidi Montag, Paris Hilton, Mel Gibson, Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, Jhene Aiko, Anna Farris, Eugene Levy, Anthony Hopkins, etc., lost their homes in the Los Angeles wildfires.

Celebrities have also donated to the victims of wildfires. Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis has pledged $1 million, and Beyonce's BayGOOD foundation has donated $2.5 million. Paris Hilton, who lost her Malibu house in the wildfire, is volunteering and has donated $100,000.

Actress Eva Longoria has donated $50,000. Kim Kardashian announced on her Instagram story that her brand, Skims, is donating clothes and underwear to wildfire victims.

Sharon Stone is promoting a boutique named +COOP, which will provide victims with clothing. She has also urged her fans to donate clothes. Actress Halle Berry announced on her Instagram that she and her boyfriend, Van Hunt, donated their clothes to the same boutique. The duo urged their followers to do the same.

According to The Guardian's latest report on January 14, 2025, the LA wildfires have damaged at least 12,000 structures, and 24 people have lost their lives. More than 40,000 acres of land have been affected.

