“Police currently hiding lot of details ”: Netizens demand call transcript release as authorities reveal Laken Riley attempted to call 911

The death of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley occurred in Georgia county this Thursday, February 22. However, according to subsequent developments in the case, she attempted to dial 911 when she was allegedly attacked on the University of Georgia campus by a Venezuelan national.

The Athens-Clarke County police made the new information public. However, in response to requests for public records, they refused to make the call available.

According to the police records, Jose Antonio Ibarra, stopped the 22-year-old from calling the emergency hotline before dragging her body to a remote location following the assault.

The disclosure clarifies one of the allegations made against the suspected murderer Jose Antonio Ibarra, which concerned physically interfering with a 911 call.

On the other hand, as per the NY Post, after the brutal attack, when Riley courageously attempted to defend herself, he panicked and probably struck her in the head.

Meanwhile, once the information that Laken Riley attempted to call 911 was made public on X, netizens took to the platform to demand the call transcript that the authorities allegedly refuse to make public.

Internet urges the authorities to release the call transcript of Laken Riley attempted 911 call

Authorities have refused to reveal information about Riley's 911 call (Image via Pexels)

It has come to light that after being attacked by the murder suspect, Jose Antonio Ibarra, Georgia nursing student Laken Riley frantically attempted to dial 911.

Riley's friend had reported her missing to the police earlier that day, saying she had not returned from her Thursday morning run. However, according to the police, the call was not emergency-related.

Now, police records state that Ibarra stopped her from calling the number and then pulled her body to a remote location. Riley's bashed head was discovered on the University of Georgia campus some hours later. As per sources like the USA Today, trauma from a blunt object killed her.

According to the NY Post, Riley attempted to defend herself, but the suspect probably lost control and crushed her skull.

Ibarra was accused of causing "great bodily harm with an object." He was further accused of aggravated violence for "seriously disfiguring her body... by disfiguring her skull," according to Fox News.

Preventing the 22-year-old "from making or completing a 911 call" with "intent to harm" is another charge against him, regarding the murder of the UGA student.

In the meantime, once the news of Laken Riley’s attempted 911 call went viral, internet users took to the platform to criticise the authorities in relation to her death and to demand the full story including the call transcript.

Police released new information regarding the case

Police documents obtained by Fox News Digital reveal that Jose Antonio Ibarra, the suspected killer of Laken Riley, and his brother, Diego Ibarra, another illegal immigrant from Venezuela, demonstrated little regard for the law.

As per the records, he arrived illegally in the United States, and then allegedly gave police a fraudulent green card with two mismatched birth dates printed on it.

While speaking with WSB-TV about the circumstances surrounding Riley’s death, John Lang Jr., a former detective with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, said:

“In this case, the offender was met with resistance which he wasn’t expecting, and it got overpowering and he couldn’t control it and he resorted to violence.”

Meanwhile, Sonny Wilson, the coroner for Athens-Clarke County, told USA TODAY that blunt force trauma to the head was the preliminary cause of death. However, officials have not disclosed the precise manner of her death.