"Won't live up to the original": Poster of Addison Rae's debut film 'He's All That' receives backlash

TikTok star Addison Rae is set to make her acting debut in Netflix's remake He's All That, opposite Cobria Kai star Taylor Buchanan. Recently, the film has received negativity online for the trailer and Rae's alleged bad acting.

Addison Rae, best known for her dancing and variety of content on TikTok, has been working towards becoming a triple threat. Her version of dances piloted her onto The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and she released an EP titled Obsessed.

The film is set to be released on August 27 and the theatrical poster for the movie has recently been unveiled.

The poster and theatrical trailer for the film have been circulating online, and are being criticized by netizens. Both the trailer and movie poster have been shared on Instagram by user defnoodles and have received a total of 540 likes at the time of writing.

User defnoodles asked followers in the comment section:

"Do you [think] it will live up to the original?"

Users react to Addison Rae's film poster and trailer

Netflix's remake He's All That follows Padgett Sawyer, daughter of She's All That alum Rachael Leigh Cook's character. The premise follows the original film, with the twist being that it is Buchanan's character who is getting a makeover to be popular.

Many users commented on the theatrical poster featuring Addison Rae and Taylor Buchanan, with some calling it "bad." Some users commented that Rae and Buchanana looked "related" in the poster.

One user stated:

"HARD PASS."

Another user commented:

"It's Addison Rae... it won't live up to the original, the original is a classic."

The negative comments on the poster outweighed the few excited to see the movie when it is released.

Screenshot from Instagram (1/7)

Screenshot from Instagram (2/7)

Screenshot from Instagram (3/7)

Screenshot from Instagram (4/7)

Screenshot from Instagram (5/7)

Screenshot from Instagram (6/7)

Screenshot from Instagram (7/7)

Users have commented under the He's All That trailer, with some mentioning that Addison Rae's acting was "meh."

Others stated that the trailer made the upcoming film look "pretty good." At this time, neither Addison Rae nor her team have commented on the poster or the theatrical trailer.

He's All That is set to be released August 27 on Netflix.

Also read: "This is bad": Logan Paul and his friends allegedly get into trouble while traveling abroad

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish