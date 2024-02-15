Prison Brides fans accuse Svea of using Joseph for money after a conflicting statement

Prison Brides star Svea's conflicting statements in episode 6 have amplified the drama in her and Joseph's lives. Titled Baby Steps, the episode released on Wednesday, February 14, documented Erin and Michael building a life together in Ohio, Gabby dealing with her family's criticism, and Svea expressing disappointment over Joseph's job.

The Lifetime docuseries narrates the lives of seven women who claim to have fallen in love and are willing to build a life together with US prisoners. One couple who have amassed significant traction online is Svea, a midwife from Germany, and Joseph, a Michigan inmate who served an 11-year sentence for armed robbery, assault, and possession of a firearm.

Joseph and Svea's love story began online as they first became pen pals before the German native crossed borders to meet the inmate. As Joseph was released on parole, she returned to the States again to start a life together with him. But, in a dramatic twist, Svea said during the season's premiere that she wanted Joseph to move to Germany, knowing it'd be hard for an inmate to clear paperwork.

As the series progressed, Svea dropped another bombshell revelation: that she wasn't planning on marrying Joseph anytime soon. In episode 6, the German native expressed her disappointment about Joseph's wish to quit his job and also accused the inmate of "catfishing" her.

Prison Brides fans do not approve of Svea's conflicting statements. A user, @hotmamajjfan, reacted to her behavior, writing on X:

"Why is Svea on this show? She says she doesn't want to marry him! Why are you on a show that is Brides?"

A barrage of viewers think Svea is only sticking around Joseph to use him and make money with the show.

Fans call out Prison Brides star Svea

Expand Tweet

When viewers were first introduced to Svea, she was returning to the US after one and a half years to finally start a life together with her long-distance boyfriend. A rocky twist to their story arrived as Svea said she was willing to stay by Joseph's side while he was on parole but unwilling to move to the States permanently.

She demanded that Joseph shift with her to Germany. Previously, in a confessional, Svea said:

"Our future plans are when he gets out of prison, Joseph needs to complete his parole and he needs to move over to Germany. I'm not moving to the United States. And since we want to have a family somebody needs to move and that's gotta be him."

Meanwhile, Joseph had plans of his own:

"When I get out of here, I want to be the best boyfriend I can be. I want to be the best fiance I want to be I can be. I want to be the best husband. And then I want to be the best father."

Despite his showing interest in weddings, the inmates' plans of starting a family were pushed on the back burner when Svea confessed she wasn't ready to marry in episode 5 of Prison Brides. The German woman noted she wanted to prioritize her career over marrying Joseph at the moment.

In episode 7, Joseph confided in her plan to quit his job to pursue his career in the arts. It left Svea disappointed, and she accused him in a confessional of Prison Brides:

"Joseph catfished me into thinking that he's an adult."

Moreover, Svea also taunted Joseph, who moved into his cousin's basement, about his living situation. She said:

"I don't like someone who doesn't have a job. I don't like someone who doesn't have their own place."

Prison Brides fans do not approve of her "high and mighty" demands, knowing well that she willingly chose to date an inmate. Viewers also highlight that it must be tough for Joseph to find a regular job after serving a decade in prison. Several claim Svea's motive for staying with Joseph is only to make money.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Prison Brides episode 7, titled It's All a Bit Messy, will be released on Lifetime at 9:30 EST on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE